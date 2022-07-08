Royal Caribbean Int’l offers jobs to 26 during first day of job fair

Royal Caribbean International extended offer letters to 26 candidates at its job fair yesterday, as it seeks to fill 40 positions on its private island CocoCay, Royal Caribbean Groups Recruiter for Private Destinations Leslie Gibson explained yesterday, adding that the cruise company hopes to hire around 3,000 Bahamians in the coming years to satisfy staffing at several upcoming projects.

Royal Caribbean hoped to attract 500 candidates to its two-day job fair, which continues today.

About 96 people attended the fair yesterday, Gibson said.

While the cruise company is hoping to fill those 40 positions, Gibson said candidates are simultaneously being sought for potential ship crew as well.

He explained that on CocoCay, there are positions of all sorts, including a customs broker, a nurse, a human resources specialist and human resources administrators, technicians and engineers.

According to Gibson, the private island comprises a 65 percent Bahamian staff compliment, with the remaining being foreigners from across the world, as is customary for cruise lines.

“Of course we’re interested in increasing those [Bahamian] numbers, said Gibson.

“We have a large number of Bahamians who already work on the ships, and of course, we’re able to compliment that by bringing the diversity, because that’s what Royal Caribbean is all about, diversity and inclusion.

“And of course we want to bring more Bahamians on board our ships as well.”

Gibson said when CocoCay’s Hideaway Lagoon is completed sometime in 2024, 200 more Bahamians will need to be hired.

“Of course we’re looking into other ventures and the private destinations, so therefore we’ll need to employ more Bahamians for that as well,” he said.

Gibson revealed that he began his career with Royal Caribbean as a human resources specialist at CocoCay, and was promoted and sent to the cruise line’s Miami office just one year after starting.

“This was always a dream for me, to find a job where I can work and travel, but also for my country, being the first Bahamian to actually do it,” he said.

“And I don’t expect to be the last. I hope to, of course, bring up a whole lot of Bahamians to come along with me.”