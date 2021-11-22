Royal Caribbean still has questions to answer on PI project, states POIF 

Protect Our Islands Fund (POIF) maintains that Royal Caribbean International (RCI) still has key environmental questions to answer about its proposed Paradise Island project, especially the question of waste disposal, a statement from the group noted.

Spokesperson for POIF Shonalee Johnson said in the statement that proper environmental oversight should be a priority of the project’s decision makers.

POIF stated that the government should “demand” explanations on environmental aspects of the project.

“Royal Caribbean has not adequately answered how it would handle and dispose of the massive amounts of solid and liquid waste, so that it protects the environment on Paradise Island,” Johnson said.

“Also, how will waste from the desalination and wastewater treatment plants be moved and processed?”

The group is urging the government not to falter on its responsibility to ensure a proper environmental assessment of the Royal Beach Club project once it’s done.

“This oversight is particularly crucial considering the history of cruise lines in general and Royal Caribbean, in particular, when it comes to the improper disposal of oil and toxic waste,” the statement noted.

“This group wants policymakers to confirm how Royal Caribbean will move and process solid waste at the development. The company also promised that all wastewater will be recycled. Questions still remain on who will monitor and report on this and what measures and funding would be put in place to remedy any adverse impact to the environment of Paradise Island or New Providence.”

Johnson said the government must ensure that the public consultation process remains transparent and the development does not seriously impact the environment.