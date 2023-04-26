Royal Caribbean wants 100% Bahamian firms at beach club

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) will partner with businesses that may not yet be able to scale to meet the needs of its Royal Beach Club project on Paradise Island, but are able to provide the bespoke service the operation needs, the company’s Chief Product Innovation Officer Jay Schneider told Guardian Business yesterday, adding that the cruise line plans to ensure the operation of the beach club occurs with 100 percent Bahamian companies.

Schneider said RCI does not want to hire its own employees to operate the beach club, but wants local companies to grow and scale to meet the needs of the operation.

According to Schneider, services like laundry services, maintenance, security, environmental monitoring and waste management are all up for grabs by Bahamian businesses.

RCI is currently looking for a Bahamian to manage the operation of the beach club as president.

“Our plan is to partner with local Bahamian companies,” said Schneider.

“If for some reason we can’t find, or we find a local Bahamian but they need help scaling, our plan is to invest in them to help them scale their business, as opposed to us coming in and creating our own thing.

“Our goal is to find a partner here and scale those businesses. And then third, if it isn’t there at scale, if we can’t scale it, there’s always an opportunity through a number of different models here to create new businesses with the right business partners.

“And then, I would just say, as a last resort, hire local Bahamians that are self-directed. So, that’s kind of been our thought process and how we think of the economic creation business opportunity. So, it really becomes a kind of multi-threaded economic benefit.”

He contended that the new model for the beach club negotiated with the government is about the growth and expansion of Bahamian businesses and the improvement of the tourism product in Nassau.

The project now has an investment component for Bahamians, and a scheme that puts money directly into the treasury for the use of Crown land.

RCI executives said recently that the cruise line is not overly concerned about making huge profits from the beach club, but more interested in expanding experiences for guests who come to Nassau aboard their ships.

Schneider reiterated that no more than 40 percent of the cruise line’s guests will get to visit the beach club, while 60 percent have to experience other products in and around Nassau.

Nassau has been rated as one of the cruise industry’s least favored ports, where some cruise passengers refuse to disembark because of a lack of things to do.

Schneider said improving the offerings in Nassau by opening the beach club will mean the destination will become much more attractive to the 2.5 million guests RCI plans to bring in by 2027, compared to the one million the company currently brings to the country.

“The more important thing for us is the beach club, Port of Nassau improvements, and then other improvements to the straw market, downtown businesses, new attractions, our growing partnership with Baha Mar, our growing partnership with Margaritaville, and improvements to other attractions around Nassau. They are more important than anything,” said Schneider.

“This will be our second most visited port worldwide… and that only works if we continue to see the improvement in Nassau as a brand and as a product, which I know the current government is heavily invested in, time and energy wise, to improve New Providence. And we’re heavily invested in improving as well.”

RCI plans to have a secondary town hall discussion on the project some time soon, and hopes to open the beach club by the summer of 2025 if the project’s environmental reports are approved.