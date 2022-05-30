Royal Fidelity launches Black Mastercard for private wealth clients

Royal Fidelity (RF) officially launched its Black Mastercard for its private wealth clients, with Vice President of Financial Advisory Services at RF Group David Van Onselen explaining to Guardian Business that private wealth management is RF’s biggest potential growth area.

Van Onselen said the bank worked on a partnership with Mastercard for 18 months to get a Black Mastercard available for its private wealth clients who utilize services such as investment management, trust services and easy access to credit.

He explained that access to the card for those existing clients was almost a sweetener to the service already available, and will likely also be attractive to those who are looking to the bank for private wealth services.

“We’re actually extremely excited about the private wealth business. We think it’s this sort of unique and niche area that there’s a lot of need for, and introducing the black card fits in quite nicely into the benefits those clients need,” said Van Onselen.

“We’ve built it and we’re hoping they will come. The online access is in place. Really, it’s a case now of trying to integrate it into our private wealth client base to clients that are interested in navigating wealth management, understanding low interest rates and the rest of it. It’s an exciting business for RF. I see it as the biggest potential growth area. Our biggest opportunity certainly in The Bahamas is around private wealth and navigating clients through how to manage the local investment market with private wealth.”

Van Onselen explained that the Black Mastercard comes with all of the inherent benefits Mastercard offers. He explained that users accumulate RF points, “which are technically miles” and direct access to booking flights to anywhere in the world.

The RF website adds that the card has a 16 percent annual percentage rate, no annual fee, access to Mastercard Concierge, Global Airport Concierge, trip insurance, and no international transaction fee.

“Mastercard is an exceptional global brand,” said Van Onselen.