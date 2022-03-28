Royal visit a ‘priceless’ boon to tourism product, says Cooper

The visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to The Bahamas netted “priceless” tourism exposure to The Bahamas this past weekend, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday, explaining that The Bahamas was highlighted globally during the royals’ visit.

Cooper contended that the exposure William and Kate’s media and social media coverage gave to The Bahamas will translate into “exponential” returns in regards to this country’s cruise and stopover visitor numbers.

“The Bahamas appeared globally throughout the royal visit to The Bahamas,” said Cooper.

“The amount of international media presence was simply phenomenal, as The Bahamas took front and center stage.

“The Bahamas was showcased across five continents by mainstream media, with social media influencers and users surpassing their reach.”

The Bahamas and hotels shell out big bucks for international exposure through public relations companies and media visits. But the royal visit offered a unique opportunity for the country to get that full package and more for a fraction of the cost.

William and Kate’s visit to three islands in The Bahamas topped local and international news cycles. On Saturday, the royals visited both Abaco and Grand Bahama, where several sites and businesses were highlighted.

On Friday, they got a taste of Junkanoo on Bay Street and a regatta at Montagu, where they participated in a sailing race.

William and Kate were on a three-day visit to The Bahamas to commemorate the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The Bahamas was their last stop in the Caribbean after visiting Belize and Jamaica.

Cooper said the royal couple’s talk of returning to the islands on a leisure trip is a testament to what the country has to offer.

“To hear the royals talk of their plans to return on holiday was a great endorsement of the richness of our touristic offering, our sites, the pristine beauty of our islands, our culture, and the warmth of our people,” said Cooper.

While on their trip to the Family Islands, the royals sampled sky juice and conch salad, among other local dishes.

Photos of William and Kate sampling native dishes have flooded news wires and social media feeds, to Cooper’s delight.