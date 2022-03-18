Royals to tour Abaco and Grand Bahama during visit

The duke and duchess of Cambridge will travel to Abaco and Grand Bahama, which were devastated by Hurricane Dorian two years ago, during their visit to The Bahamas next week, according to Jack Thompson, the permanent secretary in the Office of the Governor General.

Prince William, who is second in line for the British throne, and his wife, Kate Middleton, will be in The Bahamas from March 24 until March 26 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thompson said the royal pair will arrive at Lynden Pindling International Airport around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday.

He said the governor general and two Cabinet ministers will be present for the arrival.

Thompson, who is a co-organizer for the royal visit, said the duke and duchess will pay a courtesy call on the prime minister on Thursday evening.

“On Friday, March 25, we are truly excited about the visit at the Sybil Strachan Primary School where our Bahamian children will put on a show like you’ve never seen before,” he said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“It is a wonderfully organized program by the Ministry of Education. The royal highnesses will visit the students in their space, in the classroom. Thereafter, the young people will take to the stage and really show The Bahamas in its finest form. Following that, the duke and duchess will proceed to the Garden of Remembrance … where they will meet the healthcare providers, professionals who were very active in the fight against COVID.”

Thompson said the royal pair will attend a cultural show in Parliament Square before participating in a mini-regatta at Montagu Beach.

He said the regatta will be the queen’s jubilee regatta.

“This is an event that we’re all looking forward to,” Thompson said.

“You may not believe it but they’re going to compete against each other. The duke in his vessel and she (the duchess) will be in her sloop and they’re going at it. This is going to be really spectacular.”

Thompson said a black tie reception will be held at Baha Mar on Friday evening.

He said the duke and duchess will travel to Grand Bahama and Abaco on Saturday.

“In Abaco, the duke and duchess will see for themselves the impact from Hurricane Dorian and engage the Abaconians about the recovery effort,” said Leslia Miller-Brice, who is also a co-organizer for the royal visit.

“We want them to appreciate firsthand the impact that climate change is having on our country and the need for carbon-producing countries to support us. In Grand Bahama, they will visit Coral Vita which won the duke’s inaugural Earthshot Prize, which supports innovative solutions to the climate crisis.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ken Strachan said both the police force and defense force have spent a lot of time preparing strategies to ensure security during the royal visit.

He said there will be road blocks and traffic diversions as a result of the visit.

The government will absorb of the costs of the duke and duchess of Cambridge’s visit to The Bahamas, according to Thompson.

Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson was unable to indicate how much the visit will cost the government but promised to provide the information once it becomes available.