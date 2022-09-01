Roynardo Strachen,33

of Wilford Close, Fox Hill will be held at Fox Hill Community Centre on Saturday 3rd September, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle Faith Percentie, Senior Pastor & General Overseer of Faith and Holiness Outreach Ministries International, Minnie Street, assisted by Prophetess Vanessa Lynes Forbes along with other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Fox Hill Public Cemetery, Fox Hill, Bahamas.

Left to cherish the memories of this radiant gem is his: Mother: Evangelist Susan Strachan; Father: Joseph Davis; 1 Daughter: Raynell; 4 Sisters: Crystal Strachan, Santina Davis, Sharmaine Curry Strachan and Joyce Stubbs; 6 Brothers: Deokin Strachan of Houston Texas, Warren Miller, Javardo Strachan of Miami Florida, Rico, Joseph and Vernon Davis; Grandmother: Evangelist Lenora Bowleg; 12 nieces: Deokinique Strachan of Las Vegas, Nevada, Richsha and Richshan Pitt, Keyantae Thompson of Miami Florida, Oprah, Odala, Tameka, Jaquel, Arieann, Altonique, Altonae and Altones Rickesha, Gernicea, Pastor Godfreyna Woodside; 10 Nephews: Deokin Strachan Jr of Iceland, Deoquan, Javardo Jr, Ryan Ferguson of Miami, Jadan, Jadien, Lethario, Kenrick, Jadon Alexander of Israel, Warreneko of Miami Florida, Godfrey Stubbs; Grandniece: Artemis Nevah; Grandnephew: Kemari and Deokin III of Iceland; Aunts: Eugenia Thurston, Brenda Taylor, Paulamae Strachan, Louise Duncombe, Mavis Roker of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Sharon Ferguson, Gertrude Davis, Patricia Davis, Shawna Davis, Essie Ferguson and Shelia Fernander; Uncles: Cyril Hall, Neville Strachan, Ted Bentick of Miami Florida, Eric Davis; Sister-in-law: Nicole Strachan of Houston, Texas, Brithny Strachan of Miami, Florida, Michelle Miller of Miami, Florida, Raquel Davis, Kimberly Seymour and Shanay Davis; Grandaunts: Carol of Hollywood, Florida, Cathy Austin of Dania FL; Godparents: Toya and Harvey Quasha of Miami, Florida, Tamara Davis, Tonie and Randell Rolle; Godchild: Dotty; Godsisters: Sheka, Gabriel Huyler, Ciara, Kadesha Smith; Godbrother: Demargio; 1 Granduncle: Ray Strachan; Cousins: Dellerise Morrison, Sheena and Demico Deveaux, Vera, Enfini, Keno and Keisha Tate of Miami Florida, Toya and Harvey Quiche of Miami, Florida, Tamica and Kadesha, Aniesha, Brea and Family, Kadesha, Shameka, Antonio, Dennis, Roslyn of Miami, Florida, Adanica, Draquel, Ledisha, Carlos, Bunny, Tamara, Clarence, Julius, Ray, Chelsea and Cardo of Miami, Florida, Carol and John Kawlske, Marco and Erica, Cindy and Michael, Charles and Mackell, Rhonda and Eric Sharlene and Trevor, Shanique and Nigel, Shawn and Sherry, Alvin and Sabrina, Mitchell and Kimberly, Anthony and Portia, Alextine and Jethro, Lavanni and Sydney, Keva and Derrick, Latia and Berchell, Nikia and Jerome, Nadia and Shavanda, Teko, Erica, Rashonda, Eric Jr, Denerio, Demetrius, Calvin, Emmel, Ricardo, Alfred, Lawrence, Anishka, Shanta, Deangelo, Nado, Rodney, Samuel, Pedro, Gary, Dwayne, Jason, Penny, Tammy, Keva, Kimberly, Jane and Vanria, Valencia, Quethera, Helena, Ryan Ferguson, Jennifer, Deshan, Yvonn, Rodney, Christopher Apostle Faith Percentie and the members of Faith and Holiness Outreach and Deliverance Ministries International. (Special thanks for your support and prayers); Other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, The Entire Fox Hill Community, Wilford Lane Family, Lisa Pugh and Family, Wilfred Russell, Mrs. Skully, Clarissa, Judy Whyms and Family, Trevor Pratt, Shelton Rahming, Clarince, Makeva, Richard, The Entire Pitt Family, Louise Smith and Family, Julius Newbold and Family, Javon Cash and Family, Hugh Morrison, TJ, Ray of Miami Florida, Kelsie Monroe, Lovins, Kenny Morrison, Angela Curry and Family, Stephanie Knowles and Family, Judy Hanna, Tamara Grant, Adley, The entire Grays Terrace Community too Numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, Bahamas on Thursday, 1st September – Friday, 2nd September, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 3rd September, 2022 at Fox Hill Community Centre From 10:00 a.m until service time.