Obituaries
RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN
Death Notice
RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN 42
A resident of #25 Kemp Road, died at her residence on 14th
April, 2022.
Memories will forever be cherished by her father, Arrie
Percentie; Grandmother, Myrle Ferguson; Fiancé, Irwin
Deveaux; 3 Daughters, Rondiea, Ronette, Irwanique; 4
Sons, Arrie, Irwan Jr., Irwano, Karashorn; Brother, Eucepia
Percentie; 4 Aunts, 8 Uncles along with a host of other relatives
and friends.
Funeral arrangements are being finalized and arrangements will be announced at a later date.
May her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.