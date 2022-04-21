Obituaries

RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email 19 mins ago
0 45 Less than a minute

Death Notice

RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN 42

A resident of #25 Kemp Road, died at her residence on 14th
April, 2022.
Memories will forever be cherished by her father, Arrie
Percentie; Grandmother, Myrle Ferguson; Fiancé, Irwin
Deveaux; 3 Daughters, Rondiea, Ronette, Irwanique; 4
Sons, Arrie, Irwan Jr., Irwano, Karashorn; Brother, Eucepia
Percentie; 4 Aunts, 8 Uncles along with a host of other relatives
and friends.


Funeral arrangements are being finalized and arrangements will be announced at a later date.


May her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email 19 mins ago
0 45 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Kerstin

Kerstin

Related Articles

Photo of Deacon Kenneth John David Strachan

Deacon Kenneth John David Strachan

21 mins ago
Photo of Christine Madelene Major

Christine Madelene Major

27 mins ago
Photo of Lawrence Larry Alexander Turnquest

Lawrence Larry Alexander Turnquest

28 mins ago
Photo of Carolyn Joan Dean

Carolyn Joan Dean

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker