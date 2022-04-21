Death Notice



RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN 42



A resident of #25 Kemp Road, died at her residence on 14th

April, 2022.

Memories will forever be cherished by her father, Arrie

Percentie; Grandmother, Myrle Ferguson; Fiancé, Irwin

Deveaux; 3 Daughters, Rondiea, Ronette, Irwanique; 4

Sons, Arrie, Irwan Jr., Irwano, Karashorn; Brother, Eucepia

Percentie; 4 Aunts, 8 Uncles along with a host of other relatives

and friends.



Funeral arrangements are being finalized and arrangements will be announced at a later date.



May her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.