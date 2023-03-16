Funeral service for Rubinstein Brown “Russ” Thompson, 66 yrs., a resident of #32 Flamingo Ave., Greater Chippingham, will be held in the Chapel at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Colyn Thompson. Cremation follows.

He is Pre-Deceased By Parents: Vivian Thompson and Gwendolyn Brown Thompson

Brothers: Melvern “Pa Bailo” Capron and Balmont “Stinks” Thompson Sr.

Aunt: Rose Thompson

Cherished memories are held by:

Two Brothers: Darious Omill “Ugly” Thompson and Fredrick Thompson

Special Sisters: Georgina “Geany” Gabriel, Theresa “Resa” Miller, and Gina Thompson

Nieces and Nephews: Netferia Capron, Darious “D Boy” Thompson, Devaughn “Bucket” Colebrooke, Balmont “Jr” Thompson, Damascus “Lil-D.O.T” Thompson and Michael “Mikey” Thompson, Gevon “Bobo and Trevor Thompson

Grandniece: Daveah and Davanna Thompson and Trinity Colebrooke

One Aunty: Nora Brown McCalla

GrandNieces and Nephews: Beluh Jardine, Annotte Lewis, Williamae Braynen, Sraneina Levarity, Dolly, Lovinia “Panther”, Jason, Ervin and Easther Brown, Stanley II, Joy McCalla Barbara St. Louis, Eugene “Geany” Sturrup and Family, Oscar Smith, Darren Smith, Benjamin “Sky” Thompson and Barry Thompson

God-Child: Waynette Sawyer Brown

Other Relatives and Friends including:, Audie Thompson and Family, Sky Benjamin Thompson, Dominic Thompson and Family, Shea Thompson and family, Diane Rudon and family, The Bowleg family, George Gabriel and family, Harry Miller and family, Danique Thurston and family, Telia Fernander and family, Tori Moguel and family, John Bain and Family, Jeff Brown and Family,Nelson Dames and Family, Marva Aranha amd Family, Pam Carroll and family, Michael Wright and family, Mary Mitchell and family, Howard Bastian and family, Monique Sweeting and family, Patrice and Barry King and family, Jenna, Ashley, Roberto, Ruth Curtis and family, Donna Fisher and family, Denise Bowleg Morley and family, Shelly and Greg Rolle Sr and family, David and Sharon and family, Charles Bowleg, Bernice Thompson and family, Lynette and Leslie Isaacs, Altamese Isaacs and family, Michael and Lorene Dames and family, La-Sean Symonette and family, Donna Wilson and family, Johanne Demeritte and family, Julia “Sucky” Archer Thompson and family, Tony Archer and family, Nicolette Archer and Family, Karen Ramsey and Family, Joanne Poitier and family, Sammuel “90” Knowles and family, The Woodside family, Bob and family, Gary Black and family, Raphy Wallace and family, The Perpall’s Family, Kenva Davis Hanna and family, Sharon Young and family, Charles Young and family, Michael Roker and family, Dwight “Rice” Knowles and family, Ricardo “Tickers” Bain and family, Arthur “Fire” Newbold and family, Marican “Yellow” Deveaux and family, Arthur “Willie Ray”, Marvin “Smiley” Poitier, Ray Francis and family, Evangelistic Temple Church family, The Greater Chippingham Community, BNSI Staff and others too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home,Market Street, from 9-2:00 p.m. on Saturday & on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.