Funeral Service for the late Ruby Marina Clarke aged 88 of Sunderland Road, Stapledon Gardens, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 30th September, 2023 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Trinity Way, Stapledon Gardens. Officiating will be The Rev’d Fr. DeAngelo Bowe assisted by Deacon Rondelo Rolle. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Pre-deceased by her husband: David Clarke and son: George Clarke

Left to cherish her loving memories are her Grandchildren: George (Carla) Clarke II , Ruben Clarke and Italia Clarke; Great grandchildren: George Clarke III, Carson Clarke and Kylie Brown; Daughter-in-law: Tracey Italia Clarke; Adopted Daughter: Mrs. Camille Stuart; Adopted Grandson: Colin Craig Christie II; Goddaughter: Thomasina Simms; Sister-in-law: Yvonne Bethel; Numerous Nieces and nephews: Sharon Thomas, Tonya Rolle, Retired Justice Rubie (Kendal) Nottage, Dr. Pamela Etuk, Dr. Marcus (Chantal) Bethel, Dr. Paulette Bethel, Marion Bethel (Alfred) Sears, Owen Bethel, Cecil (Annie) Flowers and Craig Flowers, Allison Campbell, Reginald (Irene) Campbell, Valarie (Barrie) McInnes, DaCosta Bethel, Dazelle Bethel-Tinker, Neville Bethel Jr., James Pablo Burrows, Ret. Superintendent of Police Doyle (Linda) Burrows Sr, Mark and Knikita Davis and Kniki Gardiner, Mark Bethel, Dr. Carla Bethel, Marcian Bethel, Tyrone Carliss, Christine Berry, Leon McClain; Other Family and friends including: The Bethel, Burrows, Campbell, Bartlett, Gardiner, Clarke, Minus, and Hart families. Beverley Evans, Betty Fulton & family of Palm Beach, Florida, Elva of Daytona Beach, Florida, Mrytis D. Newton & family, Pauline Sherman, Lorraine Simms, Sylvia Price & family, Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Stuart, Mr. & Mrs Kingsley Robinson, Melvern Cooper, Marva Ambrister, Edith Ambrister, Lambert Rahming, Dale and Avon Bethel, Joyce and Joy Drakes, Smith and Davis families, Mel Jennings, The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Iris Dillet-Knowles & family, Gaylene Laing, Terry Rolle and friends from Treasure Cay, Abaco, Father DeAngelo Bowe, Deacon Rondelo Rolle, Archdeacon Mark Fox, Father John Kabiga, Father Roderick Bain, Father Santosh Murray and The family of The Most Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Cell Group Family, Sisters of the ACW, Dr. Gertrude Holder & the Staff of Stapledon Family Practice, the staff of Female Medical 2 at Princess Margaret Hospital and Holy Cross Exercise Group and the Stapledon Gardens Community.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 29th September, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 30th September from 9:00 a.m. until service time.