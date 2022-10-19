Rude awakening

Former Chairman of Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Michael Moss, who is also more recently a former board member of Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC), observed this week what many sensible individuals have been acknowledging all along – that the decision earlier this year to delay implementing an increase in the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) fuel charge has only now worsened the situation for consumers.

We asked Moss specifically how he thinks it is Grand Bahama Power Company has been able to announce a fuel charge rise that is much lower than what BPL is implementing.

“I think the explanation has already been offered,” Moss told us.

“If the implementation in Nassau had taken place immediately – when the management of BPL wanted to introduce it – you could introduce it at a lower rate for a longer period; but when you allow months and months to go by without starting to recover your cost, then when it’s time to recover the cost, you need to push it up a bit; so maybe, and I can only say maybe, maybe GB Power is getting off the mark a little bit quicker and maybe the other explanation is what I proffered earlier.

“In my view, based on what I had read, the length of time that GB Power was putting its hedging in place for was much longer than the length of time BPL was putting its hedging in place for and hence, BPL would have been hit with higher prices long before GB Power would have been hit.

“I don’t think it’s that GB Power has been absorbing the costs and is late in the mark in just bringing this in the forefront, I believe it’s because it is more consistent with the hedge strategy they have been employing.”

In February, after BPL announced an increase in its fuel charge, Prime Minister Philip Davis, obviously without any consideration for the full implications, reversed that decision, notwithstanding the fact that the then-CEO of BPL had publicly warned that a delay would only worsen the situation for consumers.

In an editorial last week, we stated that we know for a fact that the complete fuel hedging strategy left in place by the former board of BPL was not continued by the Davis administration.

We have stated this line repeatedly and, to date, no BPL or government official has proven otherwise.

That is because they cannot do so.

GBPC, a private entity, announced on Friday that come November 1, the fuel charge will increase from 10 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 11.5 cents, a direct reflection of the rise in global oil prices over the year.

The prime minister announced that effective October 1, the 10.5 cents per kWh fuel charge for BPL – a public-owned entity, which is a subsidiary of BEC – increased to 12.5 cents for consumers who use less than 800 kWh.

It will climb as high as 18.5 cents next June for that category of consumers (the smallest category of consumers, according to the BPL CEO).

For a majority of consumers who consume more than 800 kWh, it has increased this month to 14.8 cents and will rise to 27.6 cents next June.

After the BPL announcement was made earlier this month, BPL and government officials insisted that they had employed the best fuel hedging strategy, but the announced increases could not be avoided.

It made us wonder then how GBPC has been able to ensure a minimal fuel charge increase when compared to BPL.

Tribune Business Editor Neil Hartnell wrote on Monday that Grand Bahama’s electricity costs will be 40 percent lower than Nassau’s and the rest of The Bahamas during the 2023 summer peak after the island’s utility locked in fuel costs at 12-14 cents per kilowatt hour.

Hartnell quoted Dave McGregor, Caribbean chief operating officer for Emera, Grand Bahama Power Company’s 100 percent owner.

“If I were to believe the numbers we’re seeing out of BPL next summer, all things being equal, we’ll be 40 percent less cost than the rest of The Bahamas,” McGregor said.

“I’ve seen the numbers that BPL has pushed out for next June. If they are at 27 cents per kWh, and we’re at 12-13 kWh, that’s a huge difference, and I hope that helps investors decide where to invest because Grand Bahama needs it.”

Hartnell rightly stated that the government is not giving the full story on the hedge strategy.

He wrote, “BPL was supposed to ‘backfill’ the original Inter-American Development Bank hedge by purchasing the extra fuel volumes to fully address its needs.

“This was to be done via a series of trades, known as call options, that would have enabled BPL to obtain fuel – covering the 20 percent balance for 2022, 50 percent for 2023 and 75 percent for 2024 – at prices below then-prevailing oil market rates had they been executed.

“It was these trades, scheduled to have been executed in tight windows in September 2021 and December 2021 just after the Davis administration took office, that were not carried out.

“As a result, BPL has increasingly been buying fuel at higher market rates with the fuel charge artificially held at 10.5 cents per kWh via the combination of government subsidies and Shell non-payment. This can no longer be sustained, and consumers must pay up as a result.”

Again, no one from BPL or the government has stepped in to refute this information.

Again, that is because they are not able to do so.

McGregor said in the Tribune Business article, “We’re quite pleased. Nobody likes to see their bills going up, but the good news here is the hedging program continues to deliver value and we’ve kept our eye firmly on that ball. We’ve been watching the oil markets every day. … We could have bought oil at $99 per barrel during the summer but that wasn’t going to help anyone.”

GBPC’s Chief Operating Officer Nikita Mullings stated on Friday, “To minimize price fluctuation and provide cost predictability for our customers, we began hedging in 2014.

“It is a multi-year strategy designed to secure some of our future oil requirements at a fixed price to minimize cost risks. Eighty percent of the fuel we purchase is hedged, and the remaining 20 percent is purchased at current market prices.

“We know there is never a good time for a rise in costs, and these are particularly difficult times for many Grand Bahamians. Without hedging, fuel costs would be at about 18 cents per kWh.

“For 2023, we’ve managed to hedge our fuel costs at less than $51 a barrel. Based on current market trends, the fuel charge for 2023 should range between 12 to 14 cents/kWh.

“It’s clear our fuel strategy continues to benefit customers despite the unprecedented rise in global oil prices.”

Even as some questioned how it is BPL could not achieve similar savings, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey told reporters on Monday that she does not support GBPC’s announced increase in its fuel charge.

While no one expects the minister, who is the member of Parliament for Pineridge in Grand Bahama, to enthusiastically applaud the power company for its announcement, her strong comments against the GBPC statement to consumers was comical in light of the fact that the prime minister only recently announced much more significant increases for BPL customers, insisting that those fuel charge hikes could not have been avoided.

We wonder whether as a minister in Davis’ Cabinet Moxey also does not support the prime minister’s announcement on BPL.

GBPC’s successful fuel hedging strategy deserves to be commended by the minister.

GBPC’s ability to keep the fuel charge relatively low for its consumers raises questions about the statements made by various government and BPL officials that there is absolutely nothing they could have done differently to minimize the pain to BPL consumers.

Those of us outside Grand Bahama will suffer the consequences of what those responsible for BPL did and did not do.

Meanwhile, we suspect the outrage over the BPL hikes will start when consumers receive their bills in the coming months.

Many of those who bought the line that they will only see a $20 monthly increase on the bills are in for a very rude awakening.