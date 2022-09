DEATH NOTICE

Rudenko Lamar Johnson age 37years of Pinewood Gardens Died at his Residence on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

He is Survived by his Mother: Marcia Duncombe; Father: Eleazor Johnson; Sister: Aliyeah Johnson; Brothers: Nico Johnson and Eleazor Johnson III; Grandparents: Laura Smith and Ronald Duncombe Jr and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.