Funeral service for the Late RUDOLPH RIGBY age 85 years of #60 Epson Road, Mayfield Park, Freeport will be held at 10:00am at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Pinder’s Point, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Jude Edomwonyi. Cremation will follow.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Alrick, Noel, Rozel and David.

He is survived by his wife: Yvonne Sweeting-Rigby; sons: Otis, Asa, Ricardo Sr., and Deborne Rigby Sr.; daughter: Methice Rigby-Uptagrafft; son-in-law: Gregory Uptagrafft; daughters-in-law: Lezreen Rigby and Alice Rigby; grandchildren: Ricardo Rigby Jr (Jessica Rigby), Isaiah Thurston, Devon Rigby, Deborne Rigby Jr,  Otevia Rigby, Rudeen Bain-Uptagrafft, Lynetta Weaver and Henishka Mitchell; great grandchildren: Ricardo Rigby III, Harmony, Derenique, Derek, Benjamin, Erronae, Erone, Alex,  Itali, Alden Jr, Alaysia, and Alana; sister: Ironica Kemp; brothers: Simeon Smith and Harry Rigby; sisters-in-law Albertha Sweeting-Fields, Ruthmae Sweeting, and Beula Smith; brother-in-law: Kenneth Sweeting; nephews: Jake Rigby, Mark Kemp, Brooks, Kevin (Mary) Wright, Kim Alexander Wright,  Raymore Smith, Ricardo Smith, Richmond Smith (Sonya), John and Patrick  Johnson, Dwight, Dwayne, Delsworth Jr., and Donald Albury, Kevin (Monique),  Darin (Desiree) Sweeting, Vernon Sweeting, Stephen and Shawn Thompson; nieces: Venera, Albertha, Juvette, and Lavern Rigby, Josephine (Prescott), Valencia  Carroll (Forrester), Euriette “Jerry” Wright, Rose Wright, Mayfield Holbert (Harcourt), Sheryl Kemp, Dr. Karen Kemp-Prosterman (Jeff), Ivalee Pratt, Renee Smith-Bodie (Mark), Rena Smith-Woods (Randy), Revon Smith-Saunders (Colin), Althea Ferguson, Delores Greene, Devanne Johnson, Dianne Morgan, Karen  Wilson, Charmine and Shannon Albury, Jacqueline, Camille and Kirsten Sweeting, Sharlene Sweeting, Paulette Arnette and Shannon Thompson; numerous other family and friends.

Viewing will be held at at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.

