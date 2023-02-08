‘Running In Love’ event set for Saturday

The 2023 Running In Love Fun Run/WalkPush/Roll event, supported by the Cancer Treatment Centers of America and powered by Four Seasons Race Management, is set for this Saturday at 6 a.m., starting and ending at Arawak Cay.

Registration is open on the website www.tinyurl.com/runninginlove and all competitors must register as a couple at a cost of $50 per couple.

The race route, which covers five kilometers (3.1 miles), will start at Arawak Cay, travel to Go Slow Bend and head back to Arawak Cay.

There will be prizes for the first, second and third-place couples and all finishers will receive a medal and a T-shirt. There will be a raffle and prizes and surprises include a roundtrip for two on Bahamasair, a his and her fragrance gift basket from John Bull Ltd., Starbucks gift coupons, a massage at Windermere Day Spa and Salon, and a one-month gym membership for two at Club One Fitness Centre.

Part proceeds from the event are in aid of Jeffrey Rahming’s medical expenses. Rahming is a cancer patient and fitness instructor.

“We’re community minded and there is a charity component in all of our races,” said Marcel Major, who along with his wife Theresa are the owners of Four Seasons Race Management. Major said they will have a race in each season.

Packet pick-up is set for Thursday at the Cancer Society of The Bahamas in Centreville, and in-person registration will be available on that date and at that venue. Cash and credit card payments are accepted.

Interested persons can contact Major at telephone number (242) 804-8595.