Russian tanker was docked in Freeport, port controller says

A tanker controlled by a Russian state-owned company that was sanctioned by the United States following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, docked in The Bahamas for two days, Port Controller Berne Wright confirmed.

Wright told The Nassau Guardian that the tanker, SCF Neva, which is owned by Sovcomflot, arrived in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on Saturday night and left for Gibraltar on Monday afternoon.

Two other tankers – SCF Don and SCF Ussuri – were also expected to head to The Bahamas.

Wright said they rerouted and will not head to The Bahamas anymore.

The three tankers rerouted to The Bahamas last week after being denied entry by Canadian authorities as a result of sanctions.

Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis was unable to provide information on the tankers yesterday and Attorney General Ryan Pinder declined to do so.

In a statement released by his office yesterday, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said the opposition was “very concerned” over reports that the tankers were reportedly finding refuge in Bahamian territory.

“This story is especially troubling due to its assertion that the – Russian state-owned Sovcomflot vessels (SCF Don, SCF Neva and SCF Ussuri) were not permitted to land in the United States or Canada, two of our most influential strategic western allies along with the United Kingdom, but were allowed to do so in The Bahamas,” Pintard said.

“As responsible members of the international community, The Bahamas must act in concert with its strategic allies and multi-lateral partners toward rejecting Russia’s illegal and inhumane invasion of the sovereign state of Ukraine. As I indicated recently, we need to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine whose territory has been violated and millions of its citizens displaced, and many others dying daily because of Russia’s hostility.”

The opposition called upon the Bahamian government to act more decisively in the interest of sovereignty, humanity and the maintenance of international laws and norms.

“Despite the associated risks, as a people we must be found to be standing on the side of principle and legality, and in the interests of humanity,” Pintard said.

“As such, the opposition calls upon the government of The Bahamas to elucidate its policy relative to Russia so that the Bahamian people and the international community might know where we stand.”

Sovcomflot is Russia’s largest maritime and freight shipping company.

The United States issued sanctions against it and other Russian entities in late February in an attempt to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While many large countries, like Canada and the United Kingdom, have issued sanctions against Russia, many smaller ones, particularly those in the Caribbean, have been slow to follow suit.

The Cabinet Office yesterday deplored Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine and said that the government is consulting its partners and stakeholders – both domestic and international – on the matter of imposing sanctions on Russia.

It said the matter was discussed extensively by the government yesterday.

“In the meantime, we are advising all entities within The Bahamas that they ought to deal with appropriate caution in respect of any transactions in our country with Russian individuals and entities who have been sanctioned by the United States, EU (European Union), Canada and the United Kingdom,” the Cabinet Office said.

Daniel Durazo, public affairs officer in the United States Embassy in Nassau, said the United States has officially asked the Bahamian government to join allies by imposing “severe consequences on Russia and to hold the Russian government accountable”.

He said it is up to The Bahamas to decide how “to best impose consequences” on Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

“We must continue to work together if we are to prevent Russia from circumventing our collective efforts to impose economic consequences on the Russian government for invading a sovereign and independent country,” Durazo said.

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to The Bahamas Yuriy Sergeyev said yesterday that The Bahamas should consider freezing Russian assets and blocking Russian vessels from entering the country.