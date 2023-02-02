Funeral Service for the Late Ruth Delores Ferguson aged 98, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly of Nassau, Bahamas, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday 9th February 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred C. Culmer assisted by other ministers of the clergy. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Ruth was preceded in death by her Daughter: Thelma Patricia Veronica Meadows Lockhart;

Son: Thomas McCartney; Bother: Deanza Feaste; and Nephews: Jody and Ray Feaste.

Cherishing fond and lasting memories of Ruth are her Granddaughters: Kelly Lockhart-Banks, Cherie McCartney-Gilbert, and Nadia McCartney; Grandsons: Dr. Hiram M. Lockhart (Carla), Jason K.D. Lockhart (Anu), Barry and Tony Jade McCartney, and Macumbla Smith (Sasha); Great Granddaughters: Dr. Candace Lockhart-Bastian (Antillio), Gabrielle Banks, Isla and Everly Lockhart, Chyna, Summer and Holly McCartney, Kai Kai and Pilar Smith, and Cohnique Lightbourne; Great Grandsons: Hiram Mitchell, Lamarr Lockhart, Micah Gordon, Elyas Lockhart, Ethan and Esan Gilbert, Ishmael, Benjamin and Brandon McCartney, Shiloh Smith, and Cohnan Lightbourne; Nieces: Her Excellency Sharon Lady Wilson KC (Sir Franklyn Wilson), Desiree Margo Thompson, and Najah Finlayson (Mark); Nephews: Randy Feaste (Shenique); Kim Feaste (Kim), Derek Feaste (Eugenia); Grand Nieces: Mrs. Sharlyn Smith (Frank), Mrs. Rosel Moxey (Beverton), Kristie Powell, Marjahn, Jhanee, Radiyah, and Desiree Finlayson, Safiya, and Sheran Feaste, Lashan Feaste Wells, Vestra Wallace (Cordel), Tiffany Feaste, Derenique Feaste, Raychelle Feaste and Najah Feaste; Grand Nephews: Mr. Franon Wilson (Shelly), Lamont Feaste (Christel), Rahim Feaste, Ramon Feaste, Isaiah Feaste, Raymond Feaste, Troy Feaste (Danielle), McKell Feaste, and Deanza Feaste; Great Grand Nieces: Shannon Wilson, Shari, Melissa, and Shayla Smith, Sierra, and Reagan Moxey, and Lia Feaste; Great Grand Nephews: Seth Moxey, Stanley Wilson, William and Lynden Feaste, Antonio Dupuch, Cordell Wallace Jr., Tyhe Wallace, Justino Feaste, Troy Feaste, Andrew Cooper, Ethon Roberts, McKell and NcKeo Feaste, Jordan Collie, Keyshann Dupuch, Andreia Wells, Kailee Wells, Tiara Wallace, Destiny Wallace, Tenisha Ferguson, Oliesha Carey, Andrewnique Smith, Kimberlee Feaste, Torika Feaste, Ehyrn Feaste, Tavonya Lewis, NcKell, Ncky, Kelleea, Kaylee, Tramya Feaste, and Sarai Collie; Great Great Grand Nieces: Aaliyah Washington; Great Great Grand Nephews: LaDell Andrews III, Ariyon Washington, Calvin Hanna, James Mackey; Other Relatives and Friends: Hiram H. Lockhart (Dorothy), Harvey Banks, Lorraine, and The Staff of St. John’s Nursing Home.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Wednesday 8th February 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.