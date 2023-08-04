Funeral Service for the late Ruth Doreen Minus-Darbouze, aged 83 of Mullings Lane, Fort Fincastle, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday 5th August, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Hill Street North.

Officiating will be Fr. Kendrick Forbes assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in the Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish her memories are her Children: Dorothy Johnson, Patrice Jones (Bradley), Donna Fisher, Sullivan Bradbury Johnson (Verenda), Bridgette Johnson–Outten, Cpl #1811 Stephan Johnson, Marlene Minus, Darcy Louis (Denise), Asp. Freya Emmanuel (Mark), Alex & Alexis Darbouze; Adopted Children: Pam, Dale, & Wayne (Sherilynn) Sawyer, Almetta Brookes, Yvette Smith Adderley, Terance Pickstock, Andre Davis, Andrew Hall Sr., Chareese Major, Monique Dauphin, Apostle Maydon Higgs, Janean Edmond, Fabian Whyly, Ava Smith, Rico Russell, Jason Springer, Arlington Higgs, T’Keisha Saunders, Marie Sylvain, Kevin Kemp, Kenyatta Johnson, Bishop G. Elton & Michelle Major, Pastor Anna Russell, Princess Morrison, Ian Mckenzie, Francis Jean, Vincent, Anthony & Hinsley Brookes, Brenda Ferguson, Shonilee Bowe, Shenique Missick, Katie & Denny Longley, Tikeisha Saunders, Claudine Turner, Lhuvanie Richards & Joseph Dongot, Fernando Wooly, Rich Fish (Kansas City, MO); Grand Children: Nicoya Kemp, Lervette J. Blair (Atlanta, GA), Sgt. Det #735 Rasheed Davies, Anwar Johnson (Atlanta, GA), Dhaska Gilcud, Mardiska, Carl Jr., Lorenzo, Carlita, & Carlisa, Peter & Christopher Outten, Teneil Clare, Amanda Toussaint, Apostle Loretta Butterfield-Smith, Stephanie, Stephan Jr., Skyler & Symia Johnson, Niah-Mandi & Noah Louis, Andew Hall Jr., Mark Jr. & Joshua Emmanuel, Anton Kemp, Shavarus Woodside, John Jr. & Johnette Rolle, D’avonia & Caleb Seymour, Taj Louise, Antonia Lowe, Nicolai Borghardt, Shawn Rolle, Nathaniel & Deangelo Jean, Kevin Kemp, Tia-Marie Albury, Teneille Strachan Vargas, Winton Cooper, Chercorie Wells, Troyann Saunders, Gary Edmond, Claudia, Keturah & Quinton Pinder, Shantell & Edwardo Moss, Ritchie Darville, Shania & Micah Major, Carlen Lucien, Anya Fowler, Mark Darling, Bradtisha Pratt, Lynn Gibson, Wynter Hepburn, Dermont, Wayne, Waynette, Taurel Sawyer, Tyshia & Tyler Smith, Tequan Stubbs, Anton Wolfe, PC #4224 Craig Knowles, ASP Shavonne Dames, Dep. Comm Ian Strachan; Great Grand Children: Brittany Minnis, Whitney & Wynter Isaacs, Khaleigh and Nairobi Blair, Emery Clare, Khyliyah Smith, Khyari, Khalid, & Stacey Gilcud, Tionne Rashae Newry, Ranaee Tania Davies, Breana Fisher & Chinyere Burns, Christia and Lorenzo Jr. Savieon Mcphee, Ta’cairo & Ta’kaeli Adderley, Andrenae Hall, D’Angelo, Lathji, Angela, and Amarie Kemp, Cataleya Vargas; Great Great Grand: Jaelyn Clarke, Azalia Storr, Brayden Lockhart; God Children: Tracey, Edith Clarke, Edward, Valene, Neil and Lisl Benjamin, Jennifer Bethel; Nephews and Nieces: Cheryl, Lawrence, Chief Supt. Int. Christopher, Keith, Scottie, Dellarease, Audey, Audrey, Arthur (Chubby-Freeport), Ericka, Arthur, Anthony, Chloe, Tanya & Tara, (Minnesota) Johndell Minus, Veronique Fraizer; Sister-in-Law: Jackie Minus (Minnesota), Laura Johnson-Taylor; Childhood and Lifelong Friends: Eunice McKinney (her traveling buddy), Ulla Sawyer, Norma Clarke, Keva Roberts–Nethersole, Audrey Dean, Latty & Natalie (Lil) Bain; Spiritual Leaders, Advisors & Children: Archbishop Patrick Pinder, Fr. Glenn Nixon, Fr. Kenrick Forbes, Fr. David Cooper, Bishop Gloria Redd, Bishop Francis Curry, Bishop Quinn Heard, Apostle Shawn Taylor, Bishop Rudolph & Vivian Pinder, Pastor Addai Paul, Bishop Margo Burrows, Bishop Mariano Clarke, Pastor Lamont & Debbie Saunders, Pastor Addai Bliss, Bishop John Enojo, Apostle Lynden Young, Rev. Julian Anderson; Children and Family of the following:Albury, Minus & Brennen, The entire Fort Fincastle & Centreville Community, Constance Knowles, Elaine Benner-Minus, Laurie Major, The Paper Boys Junkanoo Group, Michael Coleby, Hon. Michael C. Pintard, Maxwell & Allyson Gibson, Blanch & Eddie Albury, Mario Outten, Agnes & Carl Albury, Marilyn Minus, Carvel & Florence Francis, Stacey Moss, Bonnie Gilbert, Daphne Hanna, Victoria Fox, David Williams, Maureena Johnson, Jaiovanhi Munnings, Corrine Fraser, Lynden Rahming, Karen Lightbourne, Conra & Lorn McCartney, Alvero Godet, Errol Collie, Val Cooper, Kermit Forbes, Delvonne Ferguson, Raymond Bethel, Clarence Higgs, Linda Sands, Elrick Collie, Tamara Turnquest, Straw Market Authority, Fort Fincastle Straw Vendors, St Francis Xavier Cathedral, The Revival Team, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Mission Victory, Christian Tabernacle, M.O.E. Security Department, Public Treasury, Carl Johnson, Francis Richardson, Cheryl Munroe, Pauline Bowen-Forbes, Azuka Cartwright, Pastor Hudor & Prescola Rolle, Valencia Farquharson, Cheryl Pratt, Daisymae Wallace, Georgette Dames, Joy Nicholls, Madeleine Pierre, Cyril & Eloise Johnson, Bertram Knowles, Howard Newbold, Christine Moss, Kathleen Demerite, Debbie, Dellarease Symonette, Deloris McPhee, Randy & Olga Forbes, Brent & Eltoy Lockhart, Howard Newbold, Cheryl Minnis, Veronique Joseph, Debbie Pearce, Henry Dean; Numerous Friends and Relatives including: Louise Adderley, Yvonne, Clarice, Philip, Alton, Gary and Dale Brennen, Michelle McDonald, Viola Wallace, Debra Skippings, Shirley & Karen Munroe, Lawyer Renee McKay, Marion Reid, M.O.E., The Chippingham Primary, T.G. Glover Primary, Adelaide Primary Families, CC. Sweeting Class of 87, D. W Davis Class of 91 & 93, 9th Nassau Girls Guide Company, Royal Towers Engineering & Housekeeping Departments, RBPF Family, P.O. #4380 Shawn Williams, Insp Ronisha Smith & Family, Youth & Senior Choir of St. Francis, Ford Motor Company –Kansas City, MO Family, Jim & Kim Revenue – Kansas MO., Latty Coleman, Duane & Shenell Ellis, Ingrid Russell, Sharon Forbes, Hopal Fox, Marie Darling, Audley & Gaynell Kemp, Tony Thompson, Pamela Rutherford, Lionel Sands, Sharon Pratt-Rolle, Rowena Johnson, Francise Symonette, Pamela Hart, Demetrius Delancy, Shenique Missick, The Beach Boys, Latravia Turtle, Keith Decosta (Cisco), Will Basden, Jennifer Bodie, Janis Minus, Ms. Roosa (Caregiver); Physicians: Doctors Duane Sands, Edison Thompson, Whitney Ferguson, Dr. Daniel Johnson.

The family sincerely apologizes for any name inadvertently omitted or misspelled.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 4th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 5th August, 2023 from 12:00 noon until service time.