Obituaries

Ruth Doreen Minus-Darbouze

Ruth Doreen Minus-Darbouze aged 83 years, of Mullings Lane, Fort Fin Castle, died at her residence on Monday, 17th July, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Dorothea Johnson, Donna Fisher, Patrice Jones, Bridgette Outten, Marlene Minus, ASP Freya Emmanuel, Almetta Brooks, Caroline Dorsette, Pastor Anna Russell, Marie Slyvain, Raj Farrington, Princess Morrison, Sharisee Major, and Shoneley Cartwright; Sons: Sollivan Bradbury Johnson, Cpl 1811 Stephen Joseph Johnson, Darcy Louis, Alex & Alexis Darbouze, Rico Russell, and Jason Springer; Numerous Grandchildren; Brother: Cedrick Minus; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

