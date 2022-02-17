FUNERAL ANNOUNCMENT

Funeral service for the late Ruth Ellen “Bernadine” Mackey age 57 years of Jumbay Street, Kennedy Subdivision will be held at Mt. Tabor Church, Willow Tree Avenue on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 10: a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone Rd. Officiating will be Pastor Jevon Neely.

Left to cherish her memories are:

Daughter: Crystal Alexander

Grandson: Johnathan J.Z. Alexander Uddin

Sisters: Beryl Mackey – Armbrister, Latanya Mackey – McIntosh

Brothers: Micheal, Andy and Dwayne Mackey

Brother-in-laws: Daniel Armbrister, Raymond McIntosh

Neices: Indera Gardiner, Bianca and Danya Armbrister, Michelle and Andeisha Mackey

Nephews: Micheal Jr. And Ian Mackey, Lynden Armbrister.

Aunts: Ena Davis – Rolle, Marie Davis, Vernie Davis

Uncles: Godfrey, Hezron, Morrison and Anthony Davis

Numerous cousins and a host other relatives and friends including Luar Gonzales, Densandria Wright, Bishop Neil and First Lady Patrice Ellis and the entire Mt. Tabor Church Family, the Ebenezer Church Family, Mr. Andrae Nairn, principal and entire staff and student body of the H.O Nash Junior High School family, Ministry of Works personnel and many more too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.