Funeral service for Mrs. Ruth Mae Chipman Brown, 69 yrs., a resident of Tonga Court, Flamingo Gardens, will be held at The Historic Metropolitan Baptist Church, Hay Street off Baillou Hill Road, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Chief Apostle Dr. G. Elton Major, assisted by Rev. Gregory Major & Bishop Dr. Elcine Mackey. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Cherishing Ruth’s fond memories are her:

Son: Sgt. Montgomery L. Brown I

Daughter-In-Law: Shafena Brown

Three Grand Sons: Leonardo Brown, Samuel Brown, Montgomery Brown II

Thirteen Sisters: Naomi Chipman, Maria Woods, Ismae (Rubin) Cadiz, Darnell (Montgomery) Ward, Sonia Chipman-Godet, Donna Chipman, Selena Chipman, Mitzi (Wenzel) Neely, Rhonda Schroeter, Dellareese Chipman, Lotoya Chipman, Ebony Chipman, Belinda Chipman

One Adopted Sister: Minister Cynthia Bastian

Six Brothers: Retired Superintendent Kingsley (Alanna) Burrows, Rudolph “Billy” Burrows, Shyan Chipman, David Chipman, Harold Chipman, Arthur Chipman

God Children: Tiesckeka Staurt, Nikiesha Rollins, Akera Laing

Numerous Nieces & Nephews: Sophia (Melvin) Swan,Kendera Delaney, Zanadette Cadiz, Shiann Burrows, Annalisa (Kerlin II) King, Alexis (Charles) Braithwaite, Sharine Weir, Glendina Newbold, Chante Burrows, Kimberly Newbold, Fontella (Keith) Chipman Rolle, Lakeshia Burrows, Shameka (Damian) Sweeting, Georgette Godet, Linda Smith, Kentrell Mackey, Rochelle Mackey, Antonique Whims, Reece (Tara) Chipman, Metellas ((Kay) Chipman, Henry Dames Jr., Ryan (Angie) Dames Sr., Angelo Dean, Corporal 2991 Concencion C. (Teresa) Burrows, Anthony Dames, Mario Thompson, Reubin Cadiz Jr., Kingsley Burrows Jr., Dino Burrows, Sgt. Donald (Natasha) Adderley, John Burrows, Sharit (Noesha) Taylor Yolantha (Miles) Yallop, Siraz Ward, Von Joshua Chipman, Beko Burrows, Jahmilla Baraka, Robyn Willis, Raquel (Kato) Sands, Derek Mackey, Tanica Chipman, Cortney Chipman, Kian Chipman, Elvis Chipman, Oliva Chipman, Jasmine Chipman, Crystal Chipman, Aslyah Chipman, The Cross Family, Melia Percentie, Australia Duvalier, Sheryl Cartwright, Michelle & Renae Chipman

Numerous Grand Nieces & Nephews: Keiara King, Keianna King, Kei’nyah King, Judeah Rolle, Talleanna Brown, Maquell Rolle, Ryanne Dames, Raven Dames, Regina Dames, Johntashia Dames, Kayla Rolle, Keann Dean, Devona Dean, Alia Armbrister, Nelly Armbrister, Chrissy Dean, Chasity Adderley, Tamona Burrows, Keldera Kelly, Tania Stubbs, Jameisha Feaster, Henrietta Feaster, Deidre Thompson, Antonique & Antonette Moss, Shammanique Hart, Kevin (Marrisa) Butler Jr., Onnasis Johnson, Haillee Williams, Kerlin King III, Concencion M. Burrows, John Dames Jr., Ryan Dames Jr., Makhai Cadiz, Donald Adderley Jr., Keion King, Angelo Dean Jr., Jamal Feaster, Miquel Feaster, Charles Braithwaite Jr., Christopher Dean, Aden Dames

Other Family and Friends Including: Caretaker Patrice Higgs & Family, Bishop G. Elton (Michelle) Major, Hilda, Ann & Christine Major, Rev. Gregory (Eloise) Major, Rev. Dr. George Kelly & Family, Min. Shirley Evans, The Entire Metropolitan Baptist Church Family, Annie Rolle & Family, Tonga Court Family including The Thompson Family, Arahna, Moss, Fountain, Johnson, Cunningham, Ena & Brown Families, The Flamingo Garden Families including the Rolle, Cooper, Johnson and Wilson Families, Jacqueline Seymour & Family, Mary Whylly, Patrica Dames, Sister Dotlene Rolle, Terry Alday, Violet Knowles, Tarpum Bay Eleuthera Family, Valderine Rahming & Family, Lyn Saunders & Family, Gretamae Ferguson & Family, Sheila Mott & Family, Rhonda Chipman-Johnson, Hubert (Roxanne) Chipman, Monique (Willard) Delancey, The Children of Maggie Sinclair, Vincent King & Family, Mark Bastian & Family, George Goodman& Family, Nicky (Dwight) Thompson, Bible Truth Fellowship Church Family, Montgomery H. Brown, Chrissy Chipman, Ashley Chipman, Chip Chipman, Michelle Cooper, Lucyann Sturrup, Judy Rolle, Rosemary Williams, Prince Willard Dean, Christopher Rahming, Wilson Bain, Sharon & Allan Cleare, Irene Flowers, Kerlin “Cobra” King & Family, Ingrid King and Family, Serthea Clarke, Joanne Brown, Naomi Major, Thomiasina Martin, Hon. Jomo Campbell, Fritz Lane Family, Children of the late Sybil Butler, The Brown Family Culmersville, Cheryl Cartwright, Mavis Miller & Family, Elvia Rolle & Family, The Young Family, Eloise Rolle, Veronica Curtis, Franceta Stuart, Arementha Hanna, Mary Moxey, Clover Pratt & a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-3:0 p.m. on Saturday & on Sunday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until service time.