Funeral Service for the Late Ruth Mary Duncombe Sands “Goddie Ruth” aged 99, of Blackbeard Terrace, Eastern Road, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 24th February 2023 at St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, Virginia Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Canon Harry Ward assisted by other ministers of the clergy.

Goddie Ruth is survived by her Daughters: Joan Pratt, Sharon, and Kim Sands; Son: Dr. Bruce Sands; Grandchildren: Willette Pratt, William and Willjon Pratt, Charles Hutchins, Willencia Pratt Mills, Anya Pratt, Everette Sands, Morgan Van Driessche, Lauren Rabsatt, and Regan Priest; Great Grandchildren: Atiyah Pratt, Dwight Mills, Princess Mills, Dillon Mills, Lily and McKenzie Sands, Dylan Arnold, Winter, and Kagen Rabsatt; Nieces and nephews: Miriam Hanna, Larry, and Dale Munnings; Godchildren: Sonjia Roberts, Desiree McCartney, Evie Cartwright Rolle, Deborah Archer, Pamela Chandler, Joann Callendar, Claudette Albury Bethel, Otto & Arthur Fountain, Veronica ‘Rocky’ Nichols; Adopted Godchildren: Arlene Nash Ferguson, Theodoris ‘Trixie’ Huyler; Caregivers: Andra Major, Pastor Jennifer Sands, Jennifer Fenton, Joanna Williams, Andricka Woodside and Evangelist Veranique Moxey-Brooks; Her Doctors: Dr. Patrick Whitfield and the staff off the Chesapeake Comprehensive Care Centre, Dr. Agreta Eneas, Dr. J Phillips and the staff of the Princess Margaret Hospital; Other Relatives & Friends including: Kendal and Rubie Nottage, The Hon. Alfred Sears and Marion Bethel, the family of the late Marcus and Jane Bethel, Jane Adderley and family, Bruno Roberts and family, Rosamund Williams and family, Silbert Ferguson and family, Basil Huyler & family, D’Anton Morley, the Duncombe family, Dame Marguerite Pindling, G.C.M.G., Roderick Beneby, Kenwrick Forbes, Helen Ingraham & family, the Rodgers family, the McGregor family, the Todd/McKenzie family, Neville and Barbara Albury & family, the Reid family, the family of the late Dorothy Dorsett, Anthony Braynen and family, Garth and Christine Nash & family, the Virgill family, the family of the late Mary Williams, the Hanna family, the Barnett family, the Curry family, the family of the late Leroy “Uncle Lee” and Grace Archer, Orry Sands and family, Janette and Henry Adderley and family, Camille Tobin and family, Henry Lightbourne and family, the family of the late Audrey Duncanson, Dr. Tseaga Hanna, Isabelle Thompson (Florida), the parish family of St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, the Anglican Church Women, the Altar Guild, the Anglican Church Men, the Wednesday Mass attendants, the St. Mary’s Fish Fry Crew, Jean Issac, Delores Hanna and the entire Dance Laugh & Relax Group, the Transfiguration Baptist Church family and Global Worship Church family, and a host of others who loved her.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 10th February 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday 11th February from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.