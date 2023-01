Ruth Mary Duncombe Sands aged 99 of Blackbeard’s Terrace, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, 20th January 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Joan Elizabeth Pratt, Sharon, and Kim Sands; Son: Bruce Sands; 5 Grandchildren: Willette, William Jr., and WillJon Pratt, Willencia Pratt Mills, and Anya Pratt; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.