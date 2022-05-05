Obituaries

Ruth Naomi Russell-Ward

Ruth Naomi Russell-Ward, 89 yrs., a resident of #31 North Street, Fort Fincastle & formerly of Mastic Point, Andros, died at her residence on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

She is survived by her 7 grandchildren: Raquel Penn, Shawn Penn, Seago Penn, Ricardo Pen, Denise Adderley, Natasha McClinton & Yvette Saunders; 15 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Rev. Mavis Gaitor of Mastic Point Andros & Corene Russell; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.

