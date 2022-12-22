Ruth Rosalie Millar née Maycock aged 88 years, of Poinciana Drive, Skyline Heights Subdivision, died at her residence on Friday, 16th December, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Monique Millar and Sonja Knowles; Sons: Michael Foster; Grandchild: Rasheed Pickstock; Sister: Dorothea Foster; Nieces: Dianne, Mercedes, Michelle, Raquel, Tanya, and Paige; Nephews: Alonzo, Chane and Malik; Friends: Jason Bethel, Jan McCartney, Simon Wilson, Carl Oliver, Mavis, Charles Knowles, and Trevor Vernon Thurston; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.