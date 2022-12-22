Obituaries
Ruth Rosalie Millar née Maycock
Ruth Rosalie Millar née Maycock aged 88 years, of Poinciana Drive, Skyline Heights Subdivision, died at her residence on Friday, 16th December, 2022.
She is survived by her Daughters: Monique Millar and Sonja Knowles; Sons: Michael Foster; Grandchild: Rasheed Pickstock; Sister: Dorothea Foster; Nieces: Dianne, Mercedes, Michelle, Raquel, Tanya, and Paige; Nephews: Alonzo, Chane and Malik; Friends: Jason Bethel, Jan McCartney, Simon Wilson, Carl Oliver, Mavis, Charles Knowles, and Trevor Vernon Thurston; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.