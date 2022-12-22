Obituaries

Ruth Rosalie Millar née Maycock

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 22, 2022
0 80 Less than a minute

Ruth Rosalie Millar née Maycock aged 88 years, of Poinciana Drive, Skyline Heights Subdivision, died at her residence on Friday, 16th December, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Monique Millar and Sonja Knowles; Sons: Michael Foster; Grandchild: Rasheed Pickstock; Sister: Dorothea Foster; Nieces: Dianne, Mercedes, Michelle, Raquel, Tanya, and Paige; Nephews: Alonzo, Chane and Malik; Friends: Jason Bethel, Jan McCartney, Simon Wilson, Carl Oliver, Mavis, Charles Knowles, and Trevor Vernon Thurston; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 22, 2022
0 80 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

SERVANT ZELLA LOUISE SYMONETTE

December 22, 2022

Marilyn Theresa Gardiner

December 22, 2022

Ella Eleanor Rahming

December 22, 2022

Clerose Pierre

December 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button