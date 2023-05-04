Funeral service for Retired Nurse Ruthmae Deborah Meadows, 79 yrs., a resident of #135 Bamboo Blvd, South Beach, will be held at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Baillou Hill Road South, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Charles Dorsett, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel., Cremation follows.

Princess Ruthmae will always be remembered in the hearts of her

Husband : John Meadows

Sons: Mario (Paula Meadows) and John Jr(Latonya Meadows).

Daughter(s) : Johnelle Meadows(Kacie Mazuir Sr)

Brother (s) : Wendell Brown

Grandchildren; Kinnard (Kirbrika Meadows), Kevyn (Rachaee Pratt), Khaija Meadows, Kacie Meadows Mazuir, John Meadows Mazuir 3rd, Kirstin and Christian Meadows Mazuir, Genesis and Ruthmae Meadows

Great Grandchildren: Joel Pratt, Kinnard Meadows Jr, Kenji Meadows and Draysen Dunbcome

In Laws: Cynthia Brown, Catherine and Donald Roberts, Sandra Meadows, Nerline Meadows (Oswald), Eunice Meadows(Elkin), Peter and Stephanie Meadows,

Nieces and Nephews: Edith (Charles Sands), Bobby Greene, Dianne Green, Charlene Green, Tony Flowers, Harry Brown (Chantell), Caramae Flowers, Lorenzo Flowers, Lorrie Brown, Annette Brown, Valentino Brown, Leonard Brown, Ricardo Brown(Eudene), Cabrina (Derek Colebrooke), Nikita (Charles Ferguson), Shazell (Walter Supplice), Valentino Brown

A host of grand nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including: Barbara Bastian and family (Terrence, Sherrryjae, Nelson,Jerry, Ellis Prisca, Elcano, Andia, Shanessa, Bernard Bastian), Aunt Arrie Bastian Evans, (Marcus, Gayle, Maston Jr, Kayman, Dorin, Claudette, Shantelle, Natheria Evans), Miquel Deveaux, Donnie and Jermaine Flowers, Stacy, Sheia and Mico Flowers, Oswald Jr (Stunks), Simon and Stacy Meadows, Ken, Dwayne and Deneice Meadows, Lisa, Reynaldo and Ricky Roberts, Leslie and Ashley Meadows, Peter Jr and Brittany Meadows, Cousin Alice Ferguson and family, (Emily and Sookie), Alicia “Pinny” Thomspon, Suzy Rolle and family, “Goddy” Bertha Walkes, Ethral Antonio and family, Viola Forbes and family, Lucy Hunt and family, Willamae and Donnie Lotmore, Gladys Longley(Bunny, Lorna, Shawn, Sheldon, Anita Longley), Clarington Sutherland (Minks) and family, Anthony Strachan, Leslie Bethel and family Pearline Knowles (kent, Dwayne Lightbourne and family ), Maralyn Bissegger and family, Bettylou Storr and family, Marlo and Shernell Gardiner and family, (lincy, Trevano and Darcy), Ashylyn and Yolanda Miller, Samuel and Coralee Smith, Barbara Forbes and family, Nazel Johnson, Pamela Knowles and family, Laverne Bethel and Debbie Cox and family, Ms Vivia Young, Ms Mackenzie, Derek Colebrooke (Cheryl), Audley Bain (Iva), Rudy Stuart, Ricardo Hart, Charles Sweeting, Rolle Avenue Family, Mark Munnings, Oral Hudson Earl Thompson, Mark Bastian, Greg Ferguson, Burke Williams, Sidney Cambridge, Patrick Hanna, Karen Missick, Danielle Hudson, Peter Angole, Adrian Chriswell, Jerome Gomez, Lershayne Symonette, Charmaine Ferguson, Class of SAC 81, Dr. Clyde Munnings and family, Dr. Sears, Dr. Racquel Davis, Dr. Areta Eneas, Dr. Cargill, Pastor Teddy Dorsette and family, Pastor Isadora(Wenith) Davis family, Shenique Davis and family, Old GPC Staff at PMH, fellowship of New Life kingdom Baptist Church and Zion South Beach Baptist Church.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.