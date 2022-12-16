Obituaries

Sabrina Yvonne Goff-Heastie

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 16, 2022
0 96 Less than a minute

A Private Funeral Service for Sabrina Yvonne Goff-Heastie, aged 64 years, of Baillou Hill Road, who passed away on Tuesday, 6th December 2022, will be held on Sunday, 18th December 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Heastie; son: Farrell Goff; grandchildren: Vashti Goff, Asha de Rosario, Haile Thomas, Safiya and Dia Goff; sister: Clare Adderley; brother: Randy Burrows; aunts: Alma Knowles and Geneva Cartwright; uncles: Emerson and Edgar Burrows; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 16, 2022
0 96 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Christine Lauretta Curtis

December 16, 2022

Mark Lester Storr

December 16, 2022

Philip Lorenza Rolle

December 16, 2022

Patrice Aneka Wilson-Knowles

December 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button