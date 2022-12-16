A Private Funeral Service for Sabrina Yvonne Goff-Heastie, aged 64 years, of Baillou Hill Road, who passed away on Tuesday, 6th December 2022, will be held on Sunday, 18th December 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Heastie; son: Farrell Goff; grandchildren: Vashti Goff, Asha de Rosario, Haile Thomas, Safiya and Dia Goff; sister: Clare Adderley; brother: Randy Burrows; aunts: Alma Knowles and Geneva Cartwright; uncles: Emerson and Edgar Burrows; and a host of other relatives and friends.