SAC association gives back to junior golf

The St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Alumni Association made a financial donation to the Bahamas Golf Federation (BGF) Junior Division at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex Golf Course on Thursday.

A donation of $2,500 came from the funds raised from the association’s Unca Lou Charity Golf Tournament that was held at the Royal Blue Golf Course in June. President of the association Cherrelle Cartwright said that the donation was part of their goal of encouraging the youth. Overall, they raised over $100,000.

“We decided to allocate a portion of the proceeds from the Uncle Lou Charity Tournament that we had in June. One of the things that the association and charity tournament wanted to do was to give back not only to our alma mater but to the community. We felt it would be fitting to give back to golf’s junior program to encourage the youth. We wanted it to be clear to people that we not only give to our own,” Cartwright said.

Chairperson of the BGF Junior Division Gina Gonzalez-Rolle was off the island but sent in her remarks to the association, thanking them for the donation. She ensured them that the funds will be used to grow the sport among the juniors.

“The Unca Lou Charity and SAC Alumni Association realized the demanding work and time that the BGF Junior Division was putting into growing the game of golf. They decided since this is something that they all hold dear to their hearts, it is something they wanted to invest in to ensure that the game continues to grow,” Gonzalez-Rolle said.

She added that the sport will only continue to grow once they have individuals and Corporate Bahamas’ help with growth and development.

Cartwright said that they have given back to other organizations such as the Bahamas diabetic society, Bishop Lawrence Rolle’s feeding program, the Great Commission program and others.

Chairman of the Unca Lou Charity Committee said that the golf tournament was good.

“We did quite well as we exceeded what we had budgeted. When we started, we thought that we would give some support to the junior golfers. Today was the day that we made the presentation to give them some assistance,” Rolle said.

Cartwright gave an update on the progress of SAC’s sporting complex softball fields.

“We are looking to start work and totally transform the softball field over the course of the next few months. At present, we are procuring the equipment and supplies needed to take it to the next level,” Cartwright stated.

The association is looking to stage the second edition of the tournament next year, in the first quarter of 2023. There were 48 two-man teams which played in the tournament in June.

Richard Gibson Jr. and Kerrington Rolle emerged as the winners.