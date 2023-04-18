Funeral Service For Saint Hilaire Christian, 78

A resident of Knowles Drive, Harold Road, New Providence, The Bahamas will be held at Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, Faith Avenue, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 15th April, 2023 , 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Father Andy Beniste and he will be assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Abundant Life Road, New Providence, The Bahamas

Saint Hilaire is predeceased by Brother: Charleus Augustin, 3 sisters: Amela, Merrela and, Mercilia Christian

Saint Hilaire Christian is survived by his daughters; Jeanide and Rosilia Christian, Grandchildren; Jorine, Casey, and Joshi Esperance, Paton Christian, Peterson, Praxton, and Rockeem Gustave. Great-grandchildren; Jaleah Alfronse, and Camilia Gustave. Step-Children; WisleyPierre, Darline Lublin, Darlin and Kenson Odeus. Siblings; Louis-cinou, Olondieu, Anne Louise, Cleyante, and Noel-cina Christian, Nieces and Nephews; Napela and Elrod Christian, Franceli Cherry, Annette christian

Gladys Christian, Elka Christian, Elliare and Pierre Anestor, Ronald Joseph, and Jeanty Jeanpierre.