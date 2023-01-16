SAIS continues decades-long running tradition

Whether by boat, plane, wheelchair, helped by a cane, or even motorcycle or landing in a helicopter – Santa’s arrival to St. Andrew’s International School (SAIS) campus during the festive season is always a much-anticipated event. And then, there’s the fact that he’s not there to dole out surprises. The tradition of Santa visiting the school before Christmas Day is also significant because he not only meets students, he accepts gifts that they have brought that will in turn be given to children who may not receive gifts otherwise.

His 2022 grand entrance did not disappoint as he was preceded onto the Yamacraw campus by a Junkanoo rushout.

“Santa has always made a visit to the students and staff at St. Andrew’s International School just before the big day [Christmas], but sadly was not able to do so the past two years, due to COVID,” said Gordon McKenzie, St. Andrew’s International School principal. “We were delighted that he could make an appearance in such an exciting way to make the holidays memorable for our school community.”

After Santa’s arrival, SAIS primary students had personal visits with him.

Secondary students held a talent show that included musical recitals, dance and skits all produced by students and staff.

“Our last day of school is about celebrating the season with each other, enjoying a day of fun after all of their hard work and, most importantly, about giving,” said McKenzie.

He said in 2021, they collected and donated gifts, but that Santa did not come to the campus to collect. He was grateful they were able to return to their usual tradition.

“The Junkanoo rushout was such a joyous way to celebrate.”

Student “elves” followed Santa onto the campus handing out candy canes and dancing to the music.

Nivia Bodie, director of admissions, said how Santa makes his entrance to the school has always been an exciting tradition for them.

“In the past, he has come by boat, motorbike, even via helicopter landing on the field. The Junkanoo rushout was a first and it was such a success,” said Bodie.

“Usually, Santa is known for bringing gifts, but our tradition has always been that our students bring gifts to give to him to give to other children,” said Catherine Azikiwe, vice principal/head of primary.

“The holidays are a time to give and our students and staff are always so generous.”

The school donated the gifts to several charitable organizations.

They were distributed on Christmas Day 2022.