SAIS fifth-grade students explore global and local issues

A variety of local and global issues from climate change, to animal abuse, education, ocean conservancy, gender equality, endangered animals, and conflict were explored by St. Andrew’s International School (SAIS) fifth-grade students and brought to light with the hopes of effecting change, during their Primary Years Programme (PYP) exhibition.

Isabella Holcombe chose to focus on endangered animals – including manatees, the West African elephant and the hawksbill sea turtle – for her exhibition because she said many animals are going extinct and are a part of the ecosystem. For her action component, she and her group mates, which included Claire Wang and Summer Wong, made jewelry to sell, which came with an information card about endangered animals. They also made clay animals, which they sold, and donated the proceeds to the Bahamas National Trust

Isabella’s group went around to classrooms on the SAIS campus explaining why they chose their topic.

The exhibition, held under the theme, “Sharing the Planet”, represents a significant event in the lives of SAS students as they pursue and learn more about local and global issues. Students work tirelessly to synthesize the essential elements of the PYP and share them with the school community.

It is an opportunity for students to exhibit the attributes of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Learner Profile that have been developing throughout their engagement with PYP. Students spent eight weeks researching, writing, making, talking, cooperating, and rehearsing, which culminated with the presentation of their exhibition.

“The whole exhibition process was challenging, but I am very proud of my work,” said Harper Peterson.

She chose to research deforestation because, as she said, “ … it is a severe problem in our world.”

For her action component, Harper’s group made a presentation that they shared with younger students to educate them about climate change.

Vashni Carey, deputy head of primary/PYP coordinator, described the PYP exhibition as “involved”, as she said the students engaged in agentic learning by pursuing issues that they felt invested in and wanted to make a difference with.

“Our Grade 5 students showcased how knowledgeable they are by presenting their thoughts and ideas to parents, family, friends and teachers on exhibition evening. Their topics were diverse and consisted of local as well as global issues. The students worked diligently as they researched and synthesized information and came up with creative, yet meaningful ways to present their issues. With the success of our Grade 5 PYP exhibition, I feel as though this group of informed and motivated students are well on their way to being the change,” said Carey.

Catherine Azikiwe, head of primary, said the exhibition showcased a true manifestation of their school’s vision of building a diverse community of lifelong learners to be a force for positive change through ethics and excellence.

“Our students presented on their local or global issues with confidence and passion,” said Azikiwe.