Samantha Camille Bannister

DEATH NOTICE

Samantha Camille Bannister age 53 yearsof #32 Hillview Drive died in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023.

She is survived by her: father: Fr. Rodney Burrows; stepmother: Barbara Burrows; son: Schamal Forbes; daughter: Lennique Bannister; sister: Valarie Wallace; niece: Hillary Wallace; nephew: Tyler Wallace and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

