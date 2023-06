Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Samantha Elouise McQueen, age 45 of Lowe Sound Andros, died at her residence on Saturday May 27, 2023.

She is survived by her Mother: Roselda Knowles; Children: Jyles, Alunzo, Aaron and Arianna; Siblings: Philip, Emma, Donna, Emmerson, Elmas, Jessie, Alderie, Darieus and Jason; numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friend.

Funeral Arrangements will announced at a later date.