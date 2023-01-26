Funeral service for the late Samantha Nicole Bastian affectionately called “Nickey” age 41 years of Canada Avenue will be held at United Christian Cathedral Flamingo Gardens on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 11:00a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Charles Young assisted by Rev. Lester Thurston & Rev. Barry Sturrup. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are: Three Sons: Jermaine, Jamari, and Jamelo Williams; Parents: Gladys and Crestwell Knowles; Father: Rev. David (Coral) Bastian; Six Sisters: Crystal Knowles, Octavis Ferguson, Eureka (Shakeno) Munnings, Shakietra Bastian, Chantara (Delon) Clarke, Vernique (Tyrone) Tisdale; Three Brothers: Cresville Knowles, David Bastian Jr., Cyrus Bastian; Special Friend: Prince Moxey; Aunts: Muriel, Ruby Ann and Linda Newbold, Eleanor Knowles, Mary (Rupert) Mackey, Martha Smith, Faye (Cedric) Saunders, Bobby Jane, Valencia and Robertha Bastian, Beautimae Saunders; Uncles: Oral (Delores) Newbold, Eric (Christine) Smith, Prince and Roston Bastian; Nieces: Kristen Mackey, Ne’Talia Knowles, Nevaeh Simmons, Andrieka Burrows, Jasonique Barton, Chole Bastian, Chenniah Toote, Alyssa Tisdale; Nephews: Nathan and Nathaniel Knowles, Isiah Campbell, Dexter Williams, Dawson, Kruiz and Kole Bastian, Keyshawn Greene, Bernard Rolle Jr., Jakeem Barton, Malachi Clarke; Cousins: Denise, Lateria, Kevin, Oral Jr., Dale, Damien, Kimberly, Shandera, Franceta, Kenny, Jason, Primrose, Chris, Baldwin, Desmond, Nancy, Daphne, Rod, Natasha, Anton, Nancy, Katrina, Jessica, Samantha, Desiree, Romeo, Antneal, Charla, Norine, Toya, Jermaine, Cedric Jr., Michael, Faith, Rayshawn, Alonzo. A Host of Other Family and Friends: Wilfernique Russell, Marvis Rahming, Mildred Culmer and Family, Gloria Pinder and Family, Majorie Deveaux and Family, Davida Knowles, Vernenchia Butler, Jermaine Williams. Karen and Calvin Wallace of Texas, Janelle, Celeste, Caeli and Frank Gallippi of Grand Cayman, Edwin Butler, Apostle Rochelle Graham, Rachelle Dames, Georgette Bastian, Christal Adderley, Naaman Bastian, Pastor Christopher (Sheena) Smith, Sheena Woodside and Family, Joseph Moss and Family, Jennifer Stuart and Family, Frank Mackey, Tiana Miller, Tamara Clyde, The FML Crew and a host of other Family and Friends too much to mention.

MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE!

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.