Same battle, different warrior

After a successful surgery to remove a portion of a meningioma – a tumor that arises from the meninges – the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord that Zakiya Butler had growing on the left side of her cranial cavity, and that was affecting vision in the only eye in which she has sight, doctors weighed whether the mom of two should have radiation treatment. Three months post-surgery, Butler’s medical team is recommending radiation treatment to stunt the growth of the tumor.

“Without [radiation treatment], they are almost 100 percent certain that I will go blind,” said Butler, 42.

“That scares me.”

What’s left of the tumor is touching Butler’s pituitary gland, which in turn has affected her hormone levels. She has extra testosterone in her system which has resulted in facial hair growth. Her speech and her memory have also been affected. She sometimes has trouble remembering words.

Given the “delicate” area where the remainder of the tumor is located, Butler’s doctors have recommended proton therapy, a type of radiation treatment that uses high-powered energy to treat cancer and some noncancerous tumors. Proton therapy is a newer type of radiation that uses energy from positively charged particles (protons).

“It is more targeted with less chance of impacting surrounding healthy tissue, nerves and vessels,” she said.

Studies have suggested that proton therapy may cause fewer side effects than traditional radiation, since doctors can better control where the proton beams deliver their energy, according to mayoclinic.org.

Butler’s procedure would take place over six weeks, with treatment five days per week for one hour a day. She will have to be in the United States (US) for 10 weeks.

She has insurance, which covers a portion of the procedure, but she will still need to cover her co-pay which amounts to $55,000 – $5,000 for a simulation, and $50,000 for the actual procedure.

“I questioned the cost, and the insurance company said it’s an expensive procedure, and they covered 95 percent, but I still have to pay a $55,000 co-pay.”

With airfare and accommodations while in the US, she is looking at approximately $75,000.

“As you can imagine, this is a lot,” said Butler.

She also plans to take her two children, a tween and a toddler, with her after realizing how much it affected her boys emotionally to be away from her during her earlier surgery.

“They felt my absence,” she said.

Butler is scheduled to begin treatment on January 9, 2023.

“I know I can’t give up now as I’ve come too far from where I started from,” she said.

She also recognizes that she cannot do this alone and welcomes any assistance/donation as well as prayers.

A GoFundMe account was created in August after Butler realized she could not do it on her own with a goal to raise $50,000. To date, $17,455 has been raised. The account remains active at https://gofund.me/1650608a. Butler can also be contacted at zakiya.butler@gmail.com.

“After being independent for most of my life, I need help,” she said.

Butler has also taken a self-help approach to raising funds and has hosted a drive-in movie night to raise foods. She plans to continue to host the event every Friday for the rest of the month to assist with her medical funds, and carry it through into 2023, as her medical bills won’t stop after the surgery is done. Her seizure medication alone she said is expensive.

“We are better together,” she said.

And she said she is “fighting with faith”.

Butler recalls initially feeling sorry for herself, but, as she goes through it, and speaks about her challenges, she said it has helped her to realize everyone has a story.

“This has been a positive experience for me – because you realize you’re not alone. A gentleman called me who has the same type of tumor and I was able to refer him to the doctor that I see in Miami,” she said.

Just weeks out of her scheduled proton therapy treatment, Butler said she is in a “beautiful place”.

“The same battle as in 2017, but a different warrior.”

It was on July 11, 2017, that Butler first learned that she had an eight-centimeter meningioma growing on the left side of her cranial cavity, rooted behind her left eye.

Although not technically a brain tumor, meningioma is included in the category because it may compress or squeeze the adjacent brain, nerves and vessels.

Butler’s tumor was compressing both the brain itself and essential nerves, notably those connected to her left eye.

The “silver lining of the storm cloud” of news for Butler was that the tumor was grade one, and the most benign, non-cancerous type of tumor.

Meningioma is also the most common type of tumor that forms in the head.

Six years ago, Butler sought treatment for a horrible headache; she was referred to a doctor in Miami, Florida. She traveled on July 12, 2017 for a consultation with the doctor. Fate had it that she lost consciousness on the morning of July 13, 2017, the day she was supposed to meet with the doctor, and had to be rushed to the hospital. The doctor had to perform emergency surgery. They removed a significant portion of the tumor but when they got to the root, Butler started to bleed; they cut the surgery short, leaving a piece of the tumor.

Most meningiomas grow very slowly, often over many years, without causing symptoms. Butler’s doctors have told her that her tumor has probably been growing since her teenage years, before it was discovered.

Since that surgery, she has had annual monitoring of the remnants of the tumor. It had remained stable with no growth, until earlier this year.

When she did her annual MRI, Butler learned that the tumor had doubled in size since 2021. Though nowhere near the size it was in 2017, in its miniature state, it touched delicate nerves, notably the optic nerve behind her left eye, and was affecting her vision.

In speaking with her doctors, they determined her type of tumor is occurring with women, and that they think it’s based on pregnancy. They also spoke to her about menopause, and that with menopause, the risk of it growing decreased.

Butler’s tumor will have to be monitored through to menopause.

As she prepared for her surgery earlier this year, Butler said her fight in life was driven by her desire to raise her sons, Solomon, 10, and Zion, two-years-old and contribute to all that is good in this world,” said Butler.

After her initial surgery in 2017, Butler said she was really bad, but noted that the second surgery was more traumatic owing to the fact that the medical team had to touch her brain; but she knew what to expect afterward.

Her sight was impacted, and it took her almost three months to recover after the first surgery. Knowing that, she said she did not freak out as much after the second surgery, and said that mentally, she was in a better place.

Signs and symptoms of meningioma typically begin gradually and may be very subtle at first, according to mayoclinic.org. Depending on where in the brain or, rarely, spine, the tumor is situated, signs and symptoms may include: changes in vision, such as seeing double or blurriness; headaches, especially those that are worse in the morning; hearing loss or ringing in the ears; memory loss; loss of smell; seizures; weakness in your arms or legs; and language difficulty.

It also isn’t clear what causes a meningioma. Doctors know that something alters some cells in the meninges to make them multiply out of control, leading to a meningioma tumor.

Risk factors for a meningioma include radiation treatment (radiation therapy that involves radiation to the head may increase the risk of a meningioma), female hormones (meningiomas are more common in women, leading doctors to believe that female hormones may play a role), an inherited nervous system disorder (the rare disorder neurofibromatosis 2 increases the risk of meningioma growth), and obesity (a high body mass index is an established risk factor for many types of cancers, and a higher prevalence of meningiomas among obese people has been observed in several large studies; but the relationship between obesity and meningiomas is not clear).

Facing medical challenges is nothing new to Butler. She has even described her life as “weird” and a lifetime of issues.

Butler was born with a pigment deficiency which she said almost looks like she had burns. The retina of her right eye detached, mysteriously, when she was about seven years old and she had to undergo surgery to have it reattached. Two to three years later, her retina detached again. She said the ophthalmologist told her family not to redo surgery because she was young. Her retina did not reattach and she lost sight in the right eye. She wears a prosthesis. She has other issues that she said she has had corrected over the years.

Despite her challenges, Butler told The Nassau Guardian that she gives thanks and praise to God.

“My life has been better because I’ve been motivated to do better because of what I’ve been faced with,” she said.

“This has helped me. You just don’t go through stuff – you grow through it, and you glow through it. In 2017, God held on to me firmly and now I’m holding His hand as well. It does not make sense worrying about it.”