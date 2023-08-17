Funeral service for Mr. Samuel Felix Delancy age 76 years of Fifth Street the Grove will be held at New Bethany Baptist Church, Key West Street on Friday 18th August at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Bishop Victor S. Cooper Jr., J.P. Cremation follows.

Left to celebrate his life:

Children: Dennis & Raquel Delancy; Daughter-in-law: Keva Delancy; Grand children: Kashawrah and Sincere Delancy-Terrell; Ada, Hugh, Lesha, Demitri, Dennis Jr., Demitra, Omarion, Juvenz & Daniel Delancy; Brothers: Sherwin, Godfrey and Byron Delancy; Sisters: Enid Rolle, Loiest Brown, Inez Major, Brenda Capron, Cheryl Delancy, Cindy Davis, Barbara Delancy and Lawrencine Knowles; Brothers-In-Law: Isaiah Lightfoot and Kevin Knowles; Sister-In-Law: Constance Delancy; Nephews: Keith, Otis, Tino & Tracy Brown; Willius Higgs, Patrick Lightfoot; Chavan & Renaldo Robinson; Mario McCartney; Shamark Davis; Perry Delancy; Renato Knowles; Anthon Forbes; John Heath; Trylin Williams and Larry Whiteley; Nieces: Denise Moss, Doreen Forbes, Anticha Bain; Deborah Heath; Patrice Varga, Amber Lightfoot; Michelle McCartney, Melissa McCartney-Williams; Sydney Whiteley, Georgianna Delancy; Ashley Cartwright, Hydie Knowles, Cordelia Davis, Patience Delancy; Deborah, Judith, Marvernette and Shanell Brown; Patrice & Shavonne Robinson.

The Family of: Samuel, Felix, Halbert and Daniel Delancy; Consuella Delancy-Stubbs; Leroy Rigby; Merlene and Nelson Forbes and the Missick family. And a host of other relatives and friends including Willamae Rigby, Alice Outten, Samuel Pratt and Dr. Barry McCartney.

Frienda may pay their respect at Demeritte’s Funeral Home Market Street on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.