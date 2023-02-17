Obituaries

SAMUEL LESTER DAWKINS

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email February 17, 2023
0 82 1 minute read

DEATH NOTICE

MR. SAMUEL LESTER DAWKINS, SR., age 63 years of # 5, Yorkshire Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Staniard Creek, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.

Samuel Lester Dawkins Sr. He is survived by his: Wife: Delores E. Dawkins Father: Maurice Wallace Son: Samuel L. Dawkins Jr.; Daughters: Leticia Burrows and Lesley Lightfoot; Sons-in-law: Lorenzo Burrows Sr. and Gerard Lightfoot; Grandchildren: Gerquay and Gemma Lightfoot; Lorenzo Jr. and Lorencia Burrows; Sisters: Vyreen Bain, Dr. Donnalee Rowell, Veronica Sweeting, Elisemae Mackey, Wendy Forbes, Elaine Williams, Vandrea, Denise, Janice, Sallian Wallace and Lavern Carey; Brothers: Dr. Bert Williams, Welton Antonio, Herbert Antonio, Robert Williams, Dale, Parrish, Maurice, and Trevor Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral are being finalized and will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email February 17, 2023
0 82 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Nathaniel Brindley Cooper

February 17, 2023

Chuck Griffin

February 17, 2023

Caroline Rochelle Thurston Lyles

February 17, 2023

Veronica Hilda Eldwith Archer Williams

February 17, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button