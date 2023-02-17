DEATH NOTICE

MR. SAMUEL LESTER DAWKINS, SR., age 63 years of # 5, Yorkshire Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Staniard Creek, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.

Samuel Lester Dawkins Sr. He is survived by his: Wife: Delores E. Dawkins Father: Maurice Wallace Son: Samuel L. Dawkins Jr.; Daughters: Leticia Burrows and Lesley Lightfoot; Sons-in-law: Lorenzo Burrows Sr. and Gerard Lightfoot; Grandchildren: Gerquay and Gemma Lightfoot; Lorenzo Jr. and Lorencia Burrows; Sisters: Vyreen Bain, Dr. Donnalee Rowell, Veronica Sweeting, Elisemae Mackey, Wendy Forbes, Elaine Williams, Vandrea, Denise, Janice, Sallian Wallace and Lavern Carey; Brothers: Dr. Bert Williams, Welton Antonio, Herbert Antonio, Robert Williams, Dale, Parrish, Maurice, and Trevor Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral are being finalized and will be announced at a future date.