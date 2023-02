Samuel McClement Turnquest aged 77 of South Beach Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, 16th February, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Judy Turnquest; Daughter: Jenique Turnquest; Sons: Samuel, Sebastian, Sylester, and Shariff; Adopted Son: Justin Johnson; Grandchildren: Khesanh, Jamie, Samya, Mario, Tieanna, T’Aja, T’naj, Dominic, Spencer, Tiless, Cyless, and Alexis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.