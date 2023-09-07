SamuelWalter Archer

BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Death Notice

Death Notice for Samuel Walter Archer age 84 years, a resident of Sunrise Way, Tall Pines, passed peacefully at the Princess Margaret Hospital, on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

He is survived by his children; Kevin Archer, Lavern Archer Crawley, Monique Archer Storr and Romeo Archer; grandchildren: Kia Archer, Bernisha Crawley, Bernard Crawley, Vanti Rolle, Whitney Storr, Jordan Storr, Romeo Archer Jr., Marco Archer and Romano Archer; two great grandchildren; siblings: ThomasArcher and Anna Brooks; one son-in-law: Reuben Storr; two daughters-in-law: Inger Archer and Desarnae Archer, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.