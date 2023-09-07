Obituaries

SamuelWalter Archer

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email September 7, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Death Notice

Death Notice for Samuel Walter Archer age 84 years, a resident of Sunrise Way, Tall Pines, passed peacefully at the Princess Margaret Hospital, on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

He is survived by his children; Kevin Archer, Lavern Archer Crawley, Monique Archer Storr and Romeo Archer; grandchildren: Kia Archer, Bernisha Crawley, Bernard Crawley, Vanti Rolle, Whitney Storr, Jordan Storr, Romeo Archer Jr., Marco Archer and Romano Archer; two great grandchildren; siblings: ThomasArcher and Anna Brooks; one son-in-law: Reuben Storr; two daughters-in-law: Inger Archer and Desarnae Archer, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email September 7, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Inez Adelaide Smith

September 7, 2023

Florence Eleanor Pedican

September 7, 2023

Vernon R.A. Moller

September 7, 2023

Bishop Sterling L. Moss J.P

September 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button