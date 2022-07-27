Sand removed from cove at Exuma oil spill site

Minister of the Environment Vaughn Miller said yesterday that specialists from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection have collected and removed all of the sand from the shore of the cove where 36,000 gallons of diesel leaked off the coast of Exuma.

The oil leak occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning last week while operators of the MT Arabian were offloading 115,000 gallons of fuel to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

“Nobody wants an oil spill, but if you had to choose a site for it to happen, it was an ideal site because it was a cove and it was easy to contain. And it wasn’t so big of a spill that we couldn’t contain it. We were able to move aggressively and worked continuously until we brought the oil onshore. We’re thankful and grateful for that. We’re not complete yet, but we’re thankful there wasn’t any inclement weather and everything worked for us,” Miller told reporters before yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

“We are estimating 90 to 95 percent of the diesel has been collected, also all of the sand from the shore we’ve collected and we’re processing it. We’ll be able to give an updated report on it once we submit our findings.”

The MT Arabian was contracted by Sun Oil to deliver the fuel, officials said. Investigations found that there was a breach in the hose used to transfer the oil.

The government has said if it is found that negligence resulted in the spill it would pursue damages and issue penalties, which under new environmental law amendments can be as much as $30 million depending on the scale of the disaster.