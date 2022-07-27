Business

Sand removed from cove at Exuma oil spill site

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email July 27, 2022
212 1 minute read
A diesel spill in Exuma. MINISTRY OF WORKS

Minister of the Environment Vaughn Miller said yesterday that specialists from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection have collected and removed all of the sand from the shore of the cove where 36,000 gallons of diesel leaked off the coast of Exuma.

The oil leak occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning last week while operators of the MT Arabian were offloading 115,000 gallons of fuel to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

“Nobody wants an oil spill, but if you had to choose a site for it to happen, it was an ideal site because it was a cove and it was easy to contain. And it wasn’t so big of a spill that we couldn’t contain it. We were able to move aggressively and worked continuously until we brought the oil onshore. We’re thankful and grateful for that. We’re not complete yet, but we’re thankful there wasn’t any inclement weather and everything worked for us,” Miller told reporters before yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

“We are estimating 90 to 95 percent of the diesel has been collected, also all of the sand from the shore we’ve collected and we’re processing it. We’ll be able to give an updated report on it once we submit our findings.”

The MT Arabian was contracted by Sun Oil to deliver the fuel, officials said. Investigations found that there was a breach in the hose used to transfer the oil.

The government has said if it is found that negligence resulted in the spill it would pursue damages and issue penalties, which under new environmental law amendments can be as much as $30 million depending on the scale of the disaster.

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email July 27, 2022
212 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Paige McCartney

Paige McCartney

Paige joined The Nassau Guardian in 2010 as a television news reporter and anchor. She has covered countless political and social events that have impacted the lives of Bahamians and changed the trajectory of The Bahamas. Paige started working as a business reporter in August 2016. Education: Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2006 with a BA in Radio and Television News

Related Articles

Photo of Cruise tourism rebound; CDC drops cruise line rules

Cruise tourism rebound; CDC drops cruise line rules

July 27, 2022
Photo of Check printers lament Central Bank plan to eliminate checks

Check printers lament Central Bank plan to eliminate checks

July 27, 2022
Photo of Bahamas tops list of countries that have developed digital assets legislation

Bahamas tops list of countries that have developed digital assets legislation

July 27, 2022
Photo of IMF: Inflation will remain stubbornly high, return to normal levels by 2024

IMF: Inflation will remain stubbornly high, return to normal levels by 2024

July 27, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker