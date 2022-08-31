Sandals looking for 100 team members as it prepares for busy year-end

Sandals Royal Bahamian is staring down “solid occupancies” into the end of the year as it seeks to fill 100 positions with the help of a job fair over the next two days, the hotel’s General Manager Adrian Whitehead told Guardian Business.

According to Whitehead, the hotel filled 50 positions only last week.

He said with hotel occupancies and ratings better than they have ever been, the company is looking to bring on the best team it can.

Whitehead said looking ahead to December there will not be many vacant rooms left in the hotel.

“Looking into the end of the year we’ve got solid occupancies,” said Whitehead.

“We’ve got a few rooms available in December, but to be honest with you it’s not that many.

“We’re running some of the best occupancies we have in a long time and we’re achieving some of the best feedback as well in a long time.

“The team here has been absolutely amazing, blazing not only for Sandals but for The Bahamas. I’m really proud of them.”

He added: “We’re in a good stead. We have a good team to take us into 2023 and beyond, and our occupancies are trending good.

“We’re always cautious to make sure that we look after that (occupancy numbers), and we continue to bring it on and keep that pressure to make sure it goes in the right direction.”

Sandals’ job fair will begin today and go until tomorrow, Whitehead said.

The hotel’s opening positions are in maintenance, food and beverage, butlers, housekeeping, photo shop, water sports and weddings.

Whitehead said they are looking for everyone from managerial, to supervisory, to line staff to fill positions.

“I’m looking for superstars … people who want to come and enjoy,” said Whitehead.

“I’m excited to see what we bring on board. We see people come and go and we’re excited to get the right people in the right positions.”

He said Sandals Resorts International’s Chairman Adam Stewart was at the resort recently and extolled his continuing vision for the property, which recently received multi-million dollar renovations.

“Chairman was here last week and made some very distinct statements about where he sees the resort, where it’s going, what’s happening …,” Whitehead said.

“And there still continues to be new developments and new things going on here at the resort over the next few weeks as well. We continue with the upgrades, we continue feeding staff through.

“It’s looking great for the resort and great for The Bahamas as well.”