Sandals reports high occupancies  in Reunion Week

Sandals Royal Bahamian has emerged from a 96 percent occupancy week after celebrating a Reunion Week that brought about 190 couples to the resort, the property’s General Manager Adrian Whitehead told Guardian Business.

Whitehead added that the hotel is about to enter a period of more renovations by the fall, but for now Sandals Royal Bahamian is experiencing robust forward bookings.

“We’re looking very strong. As you know, we’re planning refurbishment later on this year,” said Whitehead.

“But outside of that, we’re looking strong. We’ve had a great last few weeks. We’ve been running in the 90s, which is fantastic. Our forward bookings are looking strong.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on what’s happening there and the economy.”

Reunion Week, which celebrates returning Sandals guests, is one of the most important weeks on Sandals Resorts International’s calendar, and both Sandals hotels in The Bahamas were abuzz with activity because of it.

A new program put in place that allows Sandals guests to expand their all-inclusive vacation outside of the walls of the resort, meant some Reunion Week guests were able to experience Latitudes restaurant while on their vacation. Whitehead said “diamond level” returning guests were invited to have that experience.

The returning guests were also treated to a culinary tour of Nassau, Whitehead added.

“So we stopped off at three or four locations, trying everything from the conch to the guava duff, specialty teas and a few other bits and pieces, and of course, the Watlings distillery, so you get a great opportunity to sample some of what The Bahamas has to offer, as well as to go through some of the areas,” he said.

Wayne and Susan Easterbrook, who are Sandals diamond level guests, told this paper that this Reunion Week they decided to try Sandals Royal Bahamian for the first time. The Canada natives said this was also their first time to The Bahamas. Mr. Easterbrook said they have been very impressed by the hotel and by this country.

“The weather is fantastic, resort’s beautiful,” he said.

“So we got together with our friends, said let’s give it a try. And we figured Reunion Week was good a time as any. And it was really, really good. We’ve really been happy with it. So we will be back for sure.”