Sandals Royal Bahamian has strongest forward bookings in its history

Sandals Royal Bahamian resort is experiencing the strongest forward bookings in its history, Sandals Resorts International’s Executive Chairman Adam Stewart revealed yesterday, adding that the resort will join the new Sandals Curacao resort in expanding its all-inclusive offerings outside of the hotel.

Stewart, who made the remarks on the sidelines of the American Society of Travel Advisors’ first-ever Caribbean showcase being held at Sandals Royal Bahamian, explained that for the first time ever, an all-inclusive hotel will include experiences outside of the on-property offerings in its all-inclusive packages.

The hotel itself, he said, has been maintaining strong numbers and getting the best reviews since it opened at the beginning of the year after extensive renovations.

The hotel recently held a job fair to recruit new talent for the busy winter season that will see the hotel almost at capacity.

“Sandals Royal Bahamian, which you would recall we kept closed, was actually the last hotel of ours to open because we went through this major reinvestment and reinventing the hotel,” said Stewart.

“We’re really happy we did what we did. It was the right time to do it. The hotel needed some heavy investment.

“We put it in and since reopening on the 27th of January this year 2022 it has been phenomenal.

“Forward bookings are the strongest this hotel has ever had in our history and customer satisfaction scores are the highest they have ever been.

“We remain very, very proud to continue to invest in The Bahamas.”

Stewart said the renovations to Royal Bahamian were only phase one of a three-phase plan to bring new life to the property. He explained that the silver lining for the tourism industry is that people are continuing to spend “aggressively” on travel.

“The statistics are there, and it’s a signal as far as we are concerned, for what travel means to people,” said Stewart.

He said novel packaging of experiences such as shopping, spas, excursions and dining outside of the resort will only strengthen the hotel’s ties to the community.

“Things that I love to do, we try to package that and share that with the world,” said Stewart.

“I think it’s going to be very complimentary for linkages and inclusion in a way that I haven’t seen another hotel company do yet.”