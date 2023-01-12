Funeral service for Sandia Carmeleta White, 38 yr., a resident of #29 Hampton Street, will be held at Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church, Montrose Avenue, on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Theophilus. N.

Rolle, Rev. Emily A. Demeritte. Rey. Kelli D. Jolly. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Sandia White is survived by:

Mother: Martha Corene Smith

Father: Arthur White

Brothers: Kevin & Logan Smith

Sister-In-Law: Linda Smith

Nephews: Joshua (Brenda-Lee), Jonathan, Jeremy & Logan Smith Jr.

Aunts: Nurse Movena Bowe Clarke (Ret.), Agnes Bowe Charlow and Geneva Bain

Uncles: Raphael (Courtney) White & Archie White

Special Friend: Adrian Smith

Cousins: Louise (Marvin) Stubbs, Dwayne Pratt, Steve Wilson, Donovan Sands, Lana Duncombe, Cara Burrows, Carolyn Smith Cooper, Monique Allen, Elaine Thompson, Robin (RJ) Smith, Judy Hepburn, Tameka, Gaylena & Julian Hepburn, Rodney Kelly, Curtis, Keturah, Alexiou, Mia, CJ, William, Jayde, Alex Ashlyn & Carlos Charlow, Joycelyn (Lyn), Celine, Sandor & Simone Szasz, Dayne Clarke, Kirk Darling Jr., Georgina Clarke Bolware & Brandon Bolware of Atlanta, GA, Trent McIntosh jr., Tyler McIntosh, Jason(Deidre) Fritzgerald, Shakinah & Jasonique Fritzgerald, Miling Fritzgerald McPhee (Jonathan), Ajanique Davis, Jonell & Duran McPhee, Carolyn Bowe & Monique, Romeo White, Juliette Seymour, Paul Andrew, Anthony and Whitney Bain, Michelle, Esther, Edna, Bridgette & Petral, The White, Bain, Belle, Smith, Wallace, Mackey, Brennen and Major Families. Curry family in Green Turtle Cay.

Other Family & Friends: Walter Smith, Kristofa & Shewrea Heastie, Pat Strachan, Ray Culmer, Debbie Knowles and Mr. Gary Butler and the CV Bethel class of 2001.