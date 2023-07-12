Sands: Independence celebrations boosted hotel occupancies

The golden jubilee celebrations marking 50 years since The Bahamas became an independent nation, certainly provided a positive stimulus this month for the tourism sector, President of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association Robert “Sandy” Sands told Guardian Business yesterday.

Sands explained that hotels have enjoyed very high occupancies this month, which were only boosted by the country’s celebrations over the weekend.

“I think it is fair to say that there’s incrementally more business as a direct result of the 50th anniversary celebrations, and the number of events that the government put on that brought the country together, like the Bahamas Games, visiting dignitaries, and friends or relatives returning for the celebration,” said Sands.

“I think all of that helps to boost occupancies at this particular time.”

He said New Providence hotels in particular are enjoying “very, very high” occupancies, as well as increases in group bookings.

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly reduced the number of group bookings hotels could receive over the last two years. But, hotels are now seeing a strong showing of group bookings this year and into next year.

“I think there’s absolutely no question that the 50th anniversary also acted as a stimulus, a very positive stimulus for businesses in the hotel sector, certainly in New Providence, and I’m sure the various events that took place on some of the Family Islands also attracted their share of friends and relatives back to the Family Islands, that also helped to boost their tourism numbers,” said Sands.

Baha Mar hosted a number of events to celebrate the country’s milestone.

“Baha Mar, the leading integrated resort in the Caribbean, proudly joins the nation of The Bahamas in commemorating 50 years of independence this July,” the resort said in a statement last week.

“The golden jubilee, officially recognized on July 10, showcases the country’s resiliency, culture, and heritage after gaining independence from British rule in 1973.

“The resort is thrilled to introduce a series of events and activities for guests and locals, including live musical performances, Junkanoo rushout celebrations, cultural and artistic demonstrations, firework displays, and much more.

“As The Bahamas commemorates this significant milestone of freedom, Baha Mar stands proudly together with the country, paying tribute to the remarkable journey of the island nation and its people.”