Sands: It’s imperative that CARIFTA is held

After a two-year hiatus, it appears that the CARIFTA Games are back on scheduled, set for the Easter Holiday weekend, April 16-18, this year. Perennial powerhouse Jamaica has stepped forward to host the junior regional athletics competition at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston, looking to put on a grand show, and welcoming the region to its shores. It will be the eighth time that Jamaica hosts CARIFTA in the 49-edition history of the meet.

CARIFTA track and field was set for Hamilton, Bermuda in each of the past two years, but those meets were cancelled because of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC), Bahamian Mike Sands, said on regional sports talk show ‘TalkSports’ over the weekend that it is imperative that CARIFTA is held, particularly since the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled.

“CARIFTA is the longest running consecutive athletics championships to be had in the region,” said Sands. “Former president Lamine Diack termed it the most compelling and competitive active junior athletics championships in the world, and current president Sebastian Coe has also indicated the quality of CARIFTA, and makes it a point to come each year – it’s the first competitive event on his calendar.”

Sands said they cannot allow the occurrence of CARIFTA to suffer because of a lack of funding. He is encouraging more and more of the region’s national administrative units to come on board with the hosting of the popular event.

“The vast majority of our athletes today have come through the CARIFTA system, and stars are always born, so there is no way we cannot allow it to continue,” said Sands. “Our biggest challenge is always finances. It would be a sad day if CARIFTA cannot take place because of finances, because that is an investment in our development, and makes us who we are today as an area. A huge portion of our competition grant goes toward the CARIFTA Games because we recognize the importance of CARIFTA. We also provide technical support and any other support that we can to ensure the success of the games.”

NACAC is the governing body of athletics in the region, and CARIFTA is one of its premier junior events on its annual competition calendar. He said it is vital that governments understand the magnitude of the CARIFTA Games.

“CARIFTA is not just a track and field event – it has become a hotbed of recruitment and talent for high school and college coaches in the United States. It’s one of the premier events that coaches in the US target for recruitment, so it’s important that governments understand that and realize the significant impact that CARIFTA has on the youth of the nation. Millions of dollars have been invested in our kids in the region through university scholarships. If the governments don’t look at it as an opportunity for our kids and ensure that it takes place, then it is a sad day,” said Sands.

Here in The Bahamas, the government invest thousands of dollars in the CARIFTA Games each year. A Bahamasair jet transports both the track and field and swimming teams to their respective championships in the Caribbean region.

“Getting to CARIFTA for The Bahamas is never a problem because the government provides the services of Bahamasair for that purpose, for track and field and swimming. The government recognizes and appreciates the significance of development, and I would say to other governments to look at it as an investment and not a cost,” said Sands.

The Bahamas usually fields about a 60-70-member team for CARIFTA track and field, and Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) President Drumeco Archer said he expects this year to be no different, despite the limitations of COVID-19. The country usually fields about a 35-member team for CARIFTA swimming.

As mentioned, CARIFTA track and field is set for April 16-18 in Kingston, Jamaica. The CARIFTA Aquatics Championships will be held the same weekend, in Wildey, Barbados. Bahamas Aquatics Federation President Algernon Cargill said that they are looking forward to taking part and win a fourth straight championship.