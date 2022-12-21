Sands: New year could see historic visitor arrivals

President of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Robert “Sandy” Sands said yesterday that hotel bookings for the holiday season are strong and added that visitor arrivals for the first three months of 2023 may be historic.

“Bookings for the festive season are very strong and we are very encouraged by the bookings over this period,” Sands told reporters.

“ I can also report that many hotels in New Providence are also looking at very strong bookings for this period as well.

“It doesn’t stop there. Bookings for the first quarter also in New Providence are very strong.

“So we are looking forward to perhaps a historical year in terms of visitor arrivals in 2023.”

His comments came after Sandals Royal Bahamian resort General Manager Adrian Whitehead said that the resort will be near 100 percent occupancy for the first three months of the upcoming year.

In October, the Central Bank reported that the tourism sector output remained buoyant, bolstered by healthy growth in the high-value-added air segment and recovered sea traffic, given the relaxed pandemic restrictions and pent-up demand for travel in the key source market.

Earlier this month, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. said it welcomed six ships on December 5 and another six ships the following day, the first time that the port has recorded six ships per day for two consecutive days.

The cruise port expects to welcome over four million passengers in 2023.

The Central Bank also reported in October that air arrivals for The Bahamas in September saw a 125.8 percent increase over the record year of 2019.

The report noted that for the first nine months of 2022, total visitor arrivals were at 4,758,124, compared to 954,859 during the same period last year.

The report said the tourism sector continues to strengthen month by month “reflective of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and pent-up demand for travel in the key source market”.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper also said he thinks tourism numbers in 2023 will surpass those seen in 2019, before the impact of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bahamas welcomed 7.2 million visitors in 2019, a record.

“We have the irons in the fire, we’re carrying the message and I look forward to completing this year in line with 2019, and 2023 ahead of 2019,” he said earlier this month.