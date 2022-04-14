Sands: PM pandering on NIB

Free National Movement Chairman Dr. Duane Sands yesterday accused Prime Minister Philip Davis of prioritizing political expediency over the sustainability of the National Insurance Fund and the best interest of the Bahamian public.

His comments came after Davis said that, despite an indication from Myles LaRoda, minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for National Insurance, that a rate increase is required to sustain the fund, no increases are on the table.

“I think the minister, in a moment of candor, gave us some insight into the seriousness of the problem at [the National Insurance Board] NIB,” Sands said.

“What the prime minister then did was to put his finger up and test the winds and realize that this was going to be a challenging proposition to put to the public.

“And so, I think what the prime minister has decided is that he would rather have NIB fail and pander to the political implications as opposed to do the right thing.

“And doing the right thing would be to ensure that NIB is sustainable.

“What a message it would send if NIB were to fail under the watch of Philip Davis.”

On Tuesday, LaRoda said he expects NIB contributions to increase within the next year.

He said the 11th NIB actuarial report warned that, unless urgent steps are taken, the fund would be depleted by 2028.

LaRoda noted that the report recommended a rate increase of “1.5 percent to 2 percent annually, biannually for a period of time”.

But Davis said yesterday that “is not going to happen”.

Sands said the Davis administration is in a difficult position, due to its previous promises to the public.

“That said, in opposition, the then-leader of the opposition [Davis] made a lot of promises about no new taxes and [gave] the then-incumbent government a lot of grief about responding to the crises that we had — Dorian and COVID in particular,” Sands said.

“And so, it will be very interesting to see how he now navigates these treacherous waters.

“What has been clear is this administration has been not only spending huge sums of money, but they are forecasting even more expenditure.

“We just heard about a multi-million-dollar prison, new hospital for New Providence, a new hospital for Grand Bahama, a job for this one, a job for that one, an ambassadorship for this one, an ambassadorship for that one.

“And at the same time, we watch the prices and cost of living go sky high and this government seems to want to maintain its ability to spend. And their spending proclivity is taking place on the backs of ordinary Bahamians.

“So, let’s see what he does. You’re in power now; fix it.”