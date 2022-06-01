Sands: Revenue projections are voodoo economics

Calling the government’s 2022/2023 budget “voodoo economics”, Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday it is mathematically impossible for the government to meet the revenue projections it has set for the upcoming fiscal year.

Total revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is projected at $2.8 billion, with collections from value-added tax (VAT) estimated to be $1.4 billion. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis said the revenue projections would be achieved chiefly because of the rebound in economic activity and the economic stimulus associated with the reduction in VAT from 12 percent to ten percent.

“This is voodoo economics and the numbers they have put into this budget simply cannot be achieved. Let’s start with a simple discussion of the forecasted VAT revenue. It is anticipated that in 2022 the government of The Bahamas will see an outturn of $1.4 billion VAT in one calendar year. VAT in The Bahamas is at ten percent, if we say all goods, services and products are vatable – which they aren’t but for the sake of argument we will – and you are going to collect $1.4 billion of that,” Sands said while appearing as a guest on the Guardian Radio talk show Z Live.

“Your GDP at ten percent (VAT) would have to be $14 billion. Now, if you go into the government’s own budget booklet or if you go to an IMF document, the gross domestic product of The Bahamas expressed in any terms is nowhere near $14 billion. And so just on the face of it, it is impossible with a GDP of $11 billion to generate at a ten percent clip, $1.4 billion in VAT, it can’t happen. It is mathematically impossible. If you want to go back to a more granular approach and compare revenues in The Bahamas at peak performance – 2019 when our tourist visitors were up to seven billion for the year and our total [VAT] receipts were $2.3 billion, total receipts are now estimated to be $2.8 billion. VAT was 12 percent then, it’s ten percent now.

“Your economy would have to be revved up to a level that I think most pundits would say is unachievable. And I think that’s why the Moody’s report recently criticized or raised concerns about the projected revenue performance. So I think this administration is trying to suggest to The Bahamas that the numbers are going to be better than can possibly be achieved. And there are many people who would probably say, ‘yeah I don’t see how that can happen’.”

Sands was referring to sovereign credit rating agency Moody’s recent credit outlook, which highlighted fiscal measures announced last week’s budget communication.

Moody’s said, “The fiscal 2023 budget narrows the fiscal deficit to 4.3 percent of GDP, from around six percent of GDP in fiscal 2022 and 13.7 percent of GDP in fiscal 2021. The strong pace of economic recovery supports the government’s projections for faster fiscal consolidation than a year ago, a credit positive.

“Fiscal consolidation in fiscal 2022 is offset by a slightly larger deficit in fiscal 2023, with government projections for a smaller fiscal deficit in subsequent years. Overall, the fiscal trajectory will reduce debt to below 80 percent of GDP by fiscal 2025, still elevated but down from 101 percent in fiscal 2021.”

Moody’s maintained its previously stated stance that the Davis administration’s revenue assumptions are overly optimistic in the absence of concrete measures to broaden the tax base and the inability to manage spending in line with targets.

“Specifically, the government expects to keep primary recurrent spending unchanged over the next two fiscal years, which would reduce real spending given 15 percent nominal growth over the same period. Also, the government’s assumptions for interest expenditure imply a decline in the average cost of debt, despite a rising global interest rate environment. The economic recovery is a key driver of the narrower projected deficit in fiscal 2023. A continued uptick in tourism inflows will drive the recovery at the same time as construction and foreign-led investment projects ramp up,” the agency said.

“These factors, in addition to increased tax collection supported by the re-introduced Revenue Enhancement Unit, underpin the government’s expectation that recurrent revenue will expand by 28.6 percent by fiscal year-end 2022 and 14.1 percent in fiscal 2023. Although these factors are supportive for increased revenue in fiscal 2023, the budget did not include an increase in taxes, posing risks to the government’s medium-term projections. Without an increase in taxes, the government projects that recurrent revenue will reach 24 percent of GDP by fiscal year-end 2025, 4.4 percentage points higher than fiscal 2022 and 5.4 percentage points more than in fiscal 2019.”