Sands says FNM in support of Adrian Gibson

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands said the FNM fully supports Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, who was taken into police custody and questioned for several hours yesterday before he was released pending further investigations.

Police said Gibson was questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on matters related to the Water and Sewerage Corporation where he served as executive chairman under the Minnis administration.

“The member for Long Island has willingly presented himself for questioning,” Sands said yesterday.

“That process is taking place today and the Free National Movement is fully in support of our member.

“…Let us let this play out. He is innocent until proven otherwise.”

Asked whether he felt Gibson was being targeted, he said, “I have no way of making that assessment or determination.

“Once we know more, we would be able to say more. At this point, what we can say is Adrian Gibson has willingly presented himself for questioning and that process is taking place.

“…When you ascribe motive to something, I think the honorable men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force act commendably and we expect nothing less. Let us let the investigation play out. I am not going to disparage police officers in this process.”

Police did not give details on what specifically they were questioning the Long Island MP about.