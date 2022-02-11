News

Sands says govt should tread carefully when relaxing measures

Rachel Scott
171 1 minute read
As COVID numbers continued their downward trend in The Bahamas, former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands yesterday urged the government to wait longer before relaxing safety measures.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have been warning us not to get lulled into a false sense of security,” he said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“While we are grateful for the reduction in the numbers, let us not get reckless.

“The hospitality industry says, ‘Get rid of this. Get rid of that.’

“I admonish the government to tread with deliberate care and caution.”

Just days ago, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said the government is considering relaxing restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

His comments came as countries across the world look to reduce measures.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that if positive trends in COVID cases continue, the government is considering an early end to restrictions in England, including self-isolation requirements for positive cases.

But Sands said yesterday that The Bahamas’ experience with COVID so far should be taken into consideration.

“Look, we have had a dismal experience with COVID, a 2.3 to 2.4 percent mortality rate over 33,000 cases,” he said,

“So, almost 800 dead by the time as we settle the numbers.

“So, you know, this is a big deal. This is a very big deal.

“What we’ve got to do is be cautious but deliberate. Let’s watch what’s happening. We don’t need to be first out the gate, you know.

“I am hoping and praying like everybody else that we can see the backside of COVID, but I have no reason to believe that we have.

“There is nothing implicit, intrinsic, characteristic of what’s been happening with COVID that would suggest that all of a sudden it’s gone.

“So, let’s give it a little bit of time and if we do that, I think we’ll be alright.”

